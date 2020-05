Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases in latest report, total holds at 225

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee in its daily report for today (May 19) marked zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 19 May 2020, 01:43PM

Image: PR Phuket

Following the revised report for yesterday issued this morning, adding the Phuket woman who was confirmed as infected after she returned from Prachinburi, the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the virus since the outbreak began stands at 225.

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) announced through a post on its official Facebook page this afternoon (12.25pm) that so far 10,467 people in Phuket had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 since the outbreak began, an increase of 110 on the 10,357 reported yesterday.

Of those, 10,242 were found not infected with the virus.

The PR Phuket report also noted 6,432 people had so far been classified as Persons Under Investigation. Of those, 6,356 had been cleared.

PR Phuket today also reported that 76 people remained in hospital, comprising 18 people already confirmed as infected, and 58 people still waiting for test results, an increase 23 on the 35 reported in the revised report for yesterday issued only this morning.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, including an Australian hotel manager from Khao Lak whose family lived in Nai Harn.

“All confirmed COVID-19 cases are receiving hospital treatment,” the Phuket Provincial Health Office, which serves as the Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center, noted in their report today.

“In this phase, Phuket has relaxed the COVID-19 restrictions by opening additional businesses in shopping centres. Shopping malls and community Malls may be open from 10.00 - 20.00 hrs,” the PPHO noted in their report.

Shipping centres are to ensure that the number customers is limited to one person every five square meters.

People entering shopping centres must adjust to the ‘New Normal’, the PPHO noted.

People entering shopping centres and malls must register their entry and exit of the venue by using the Thai Chana web portal, which many officials are still reporting as an app.

The web portal helps to control the number of people in each venue and helps health officers keep track of where people confirmed as infected are visiting.

“We would like to emphasise that people who use [business] services wear face masks at all times, stand at least one to two metres away from others. If paying with cash, customers must not touch the merchant directly. Payment by e-payment services are preferred,” the PPHO advised.