Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), yesterday explained that the 27-year-old woman was a staffer at a grocery store and had recently returned from Prachinburi.
She had contact with a person confirmed as infected with the virus, but herself remained asymptomatic.The woman was confirmed as infected with COVID-19 after she returned to Phuket on Friday (May 15), Mr Taweesilp said.
Instead of adding the woman to the tally today, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) this morning posted its “revised” report for yesterday, adding the woman as a “new” case.
With the woman now added, the “revised” report for yesterday now includes the woman as receiving hospital care, bringing the total number of people in hospital for COVID attention to 54, now comprising 19 people already confirmed as infected, and 35 people still waiting for test results.
