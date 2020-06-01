Phuket officials mark one week of zero new COVID cases

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today reported zero new cases of people infected with COVID-19, marking seven consecutive days that officials in Phuket have reported zero new cases.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Monday 1 June 2020, 04:17PM

Image: PR Phuket

As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the virus since the outbreak began still remains 227.

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) announced through a post on its official Facebook page today that so far 11,297 people in Phuket had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 since the outbreak began, an increase of 35 on the 11,262 reported yesterday.

Of those, 11,070 were found not infected with the virus.

The PR Phuket report also noted 7,262 people had so far been classified as Persons Under Investigation.

PR Phuket today reported that zero people were receiving medical treatment for being infected with the virus. The last patient being treated for COVID-19 was discharged from hospital care yesterday.

Meanwhile, the report today noted that 20 people are waiting for tests to confirm whether they are infected with COVID-19, up three from the 17 reported yesterday.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, including an Australian hotel manager from Khao Lak whose family lived in Nai Harn.

The report today called for cooperation from all people in complying with the health orders to help prevent the spread of the disease, and for people to avoid “risky areas”.

Even though the situation has improved, health measures were still being enforced to prevent a second wave of infections, the report said.