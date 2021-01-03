Phuket officials mark just one road accident in a day

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) reported this morning (Jan 3) that for the 24-hour period for Jan 2, Day 5 of the Seven Days of Danger campaign for New Year 2021, Phuket suffered just one single accident on the roads.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 3 January 2021, 12:20PM

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee announced the report at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Jan 3). Photo: PR Phuket

The accident occurred in Thalang, and the person injured was male. However, no further details were given in the DDPM report.

In comparison, the national road-safety agency Thai Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC) reported 25 people injured in road accidents in Phuket yesterday, and already reports another nine people injured today.

As such, according to DDPM-Phuket figures, so far 29 people have been injured and one person killed in 29 accidents in Phuket since this year’s campaign began, said Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee while announcing the report at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning.

Vice Governor Vikrom also pointed out that 1,624 vehicles were stopped and checked at the checkpoints across the island.

However, the DDPM report itself marks 1,457 vehicles were checked, as follows:

Private vehicles: Motorbikes 443, Pickup trucks 118, Cars 191, Vehicles for carrying more than 7 people 130.

Public transport vehicles: Motorbikes 73, Taxis 65, Vans 77, 3-wheeled vehicles 7, 4-wheeled vehicles 75, Vehicles with 6 wheels or more 74.

Trucks: 4 wheels 68, 6 wheels 68, 10 wheels 65.

Agricultural vehicles: 3

Meanwhile, Phuket police reported issuing 366 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period, as follows:

14 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

23 fined for not wearing seatbelts

72 fined for driving without a licence

0 fined for speeding

15 fined for running a red light

21 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

8 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

17 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

0 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period.

196 people fined for not wearing helmets

Of note, so far only one person has been charged with drunk driving in Phuket during the campaign. The charge was pressed after the accident killed Phuket’s sole fatality for the Seven Days.

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom this morning also reported that Phuket had suffered no water-safety incidents since the campaign began. There have been no injuries and no deaths on Phuket’s waters, he said.

A total of 124 boats arrived in Phuket and 124 boats departed the island yesterday, with 2,321 passengers leaving Phuket and a further 2,371 passengers arriving on the island, V/Gov Vikrom said.

Passengers arriving and departing the island are under strict orders to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures. All people travelling on boats arriving or departing ports and piers in Phuket must wear a face mask and use hand sanitiser, he added.

The Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office (PLTO) is also enforcing COVID-19 prevention measures. “Passengers must wear a mask and use hand sanitiser, and food on the bus is strictly prohibited,” V/Gov Vikrom said.

Similar measures were in effect at the airport, he added.

“The Phuket Provincial Government continues to tighten measures to prevent COVID-19 to build confidence among our brothers and sisters, citizens and tourists during the New Year 2021 [holidays] to be full of happiness and safety from accidents and COVID-19,” he said.

Across Thailand yesterday, a total of 77 people were killed and 2,821 injured in 2,898 accidents on Day 5 of the campaign, according to ThaiRSC.

Bangkok recorded the highest number of accidents with 187 people requiring hospital treatment and recorded five deaths.

As of Friday, 267 people had been killed and a further 2,362 people injured in road accidents throughout the country since the Seven Days campaign began at midnight on Monday night.