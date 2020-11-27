Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials look to install animal shelters at all municipalities

Phuket officials look to install animal shelters at all municipalities

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Government is looking to have animal shelters for stray dogs installed at every municipality and tambon administration organisation (OrBorTor) on the island as a way of helping to ease overcrowding at the Phuket Stray Dog Shelter in Thalang.

animals
By The Phuket News

Friday 27 November 2020, 06:16PM

The Phuket Stray Dog Shelter is currently home to more than 900 dogs. Photo: Phuket Livestock office / file

The Phuket Stray Dog Shelter is currently home to more than 900 dogs. Photo: Phuket Livestock office / file

Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong presided over a meeting held yesterday (Nov 26) to discuss the plan. Joining the meeting were Phuket Livestock Office Chief Manas Thepparuk and other relevant officers, including those who oversee operations at the Phuket Stray Dog Shelter.

V/Gov Phichet explained that this meeting aimed to review the working performance for the shelter in the fiscal year 2020, the management of the dog population on the island, and the estimated cost for feeding the dogs fiscal year 2021 (Oct 1, 2020 - Sept 30, 2021).

The committee also reviewed the projects that already received the budget of the fiscal year 2021, including the Phuket Stray Dog Shelter itself, and the shelter development project that funds its operation. 

However, the committee also urged the 18 municipalities and OrBorTor on the island to start budgeting to fund their own shelters for stray dogs in their areas as a priority in order to ease overcrowding at the Phuket Stray Dog Shelter.

There are currently more than 900 stray dogs at the shelter that have been caught by administrative officers, V/Gov Phichet noted.

AXA Insurance PCL

“Built in 2004, the Phuket stray dog shelter is to be a place to take care of stray dogs. Phuket is a tourism destination, so the stray dog problems have to be solved,” he said.

The operation of the Phuket Stray Dog Shelter and the conditions there has come under stern criticism by Phuket’s well-respected Soi Dog Foundation in years past.

However, in light of the limited resources at the officers’ disposal there, the Soi Dog Foundation has for years assisted in providing care for the dogs at the shelter, and in 2018 donated more than B560,000 to build a new quarantine area and install a water filtration system.

Soi Dog vets and volunteers still visit the shelter once a week in providing the ongoing care for dogs incarcerated there.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

DSI confirms discrepancies in land used by Thalang Technical College
Stress, mental health hit local officials’ agenda
China ramps up row, imposes high taxes on Australian wine
Tourism prospects opaque says TAT governor
UK asks regulator to study AstraZeneca vaccine
English skills drop again
Thailand returns Iranians held over bomb plot
B40bn high-speed train contracts inked
Snake warning issued as another king cobra caught
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket international schools 5th cheapest? Food, cosmetics can use hemp, cannabis! || November 26
Phuket villagers urge government to uphold community title deeds
International NGOs react to Thai pro-democracy protests
Use of cannabis, hemp to be allowed in food, cosmetics
Patong Police Chief promoted to Provincial Police Deputy Commander
US vows more business in Thailand

 

Phuket community
‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

Jor12, by having each polling station 4 more hours open on voting Sunday you spread coming voters, a...(Read More)

Tourism prospects opaque says TAT governor

Seeing a leap in 2022? TAT forecast/expectation is pep talk. Based on nothing. "Normal" r...(Read More)

Tourism prospects opaque says TAT governor

80%? Yer 'avin a larf. TAT loves plucking figures out of the ether. There will never be a return...(Read More)

US vows more business in Thailand

To ease travel restrictions? Perhaps Thai doctors can analyze the 2 week quarantine period.. See h...(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

@Jor12. I never wrote that the Government has to pay for it. ( or anything I want). That was deraili...(Read More)

B40bn high-speed train contracts inked

Success of a high speed train is depend on how many stations there will be on the route(s). To many ...(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

Kurt... perhaps you didn't understand...it's a volunteer project. If you don't want to ...(Read More)

‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

Kurt..don't you understand the article.... "reduce congestion of voters"...(Read More)

B40bn high-speed train contracts inked

Right, let's prioritize a fancy choo choo train over helping everyone whose lives have been deva...(Read More)

‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

funny to see flu is here the reason even since months not even one new case with flu in phuket...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
Kvik Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
AVC Engineering
K9 Point
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand

 