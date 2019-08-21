Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials file report of Lady D damaging corals

Phuket officials file report of Lady D damaging corals

PHUKET: Workers are preparing to move the 55-metre superyacht Lady D from its current location off Koh Thanan, about 2.2km off Phuket’s east coast, after coastal researchers found that the bottom of the boat is damaging corals there.

marineSafetyenvironment
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 21 August 2019, 01:19PM

The 55-metre superyacht Lady D now sits on the shallow seabed off Koh Thanan, damaging corals underneath her hull. Photo: DMCR

The 55-metre superyacht Lady D now sits on the shallow seabed off Koh Thanan, damaging corals underneath her hull. Photo: DMCR

The 55-metre superyacht Lady D now sits on the shallow seabed off Koh Thanan, damaging corals underneath her hull. Photo: DMCR

The 55-metre superyacht Lady D now sits on the shallow seabed off Koh Thanan, damaging corals underneath her hull. Photo: DMCR

The 55-metre superyacht Lady D now sits on the shallow seabed off Koh Thanan, damaging corals underneath her hull. Photo: DMCR

The 55-metre superyacht Lady D now sits on the shallow seabed off Koh Thanan, damaging corals underneath her hull. Photo: DMCR

The 55-metre superyacht Lady D now sits on the shallow seabed off Koh Thanan, damaging corals underneath her hull. Photo: DMCR

The 55-metre superyacht Lady D now sits on the shallow seabed off Koh Thanan, damaging corals underneath her hull. Photo: DMCR

The 55-metre superyacht Lady D now sits on the shallow seabed off Koh Thanan, damaging corals underneath her hull. Photo: DMCR

The 55-metre superyacht Lady D now sits on the shallow seabed off Koh Thanan, damaging corals underneath her hull. Photo: DMCR

DMCR officials reported the damage to the reef to police on Monday (Aug 19). Photo: DMCR

DMCR officials reported the damage to the reef to police on Monday (Aug 19). Photo: DMCR

« »

Sontaya Prapaisub of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources Phuket office, filed an official record of the damage being done at Thalang Police Station on Monday (Aug 19).

“We were worried about coral reefs around there, so we inspected the area and found that the middle and front of yacht are on the sand, but the bottom of the yacht is on a coral reef,” Mr Sontaya explained to The Phuket News today (Aug 21).

“About 20 square metres of corals have been damaged by the yacht,” he said.

The formal record of the incident was filed with Lt Col Wutthichai Kaewthong of Thalang Police Station at 3:40pm on Monday (Aug 19), Mr Sontaya confirmed.

Mr Sontaya admitted that his officers had yet to confirm who to pursue for any damage to the reef.

“We have to wait for the yacht to be salvaged first, then we can take a look at the damage to the corals and proceed according to the law,” he said.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Mr Sontaya pointed out that damage done would be subject to Section 16 of the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act, BE 2535 (1992), which incurs a penalty of up to four years in jail or a fine of up to B40,000, or both.

“The penalty handed down is up to the judge,” Mr Sontaya said.

However, Section 26 of the same act exempts any persons from being held accountable for harm done to wildlife if the harm occurs while carrying out orders from a government official.

Lady D was moved to off Koh Thanan as a safety precaution after the superyacht caught ablaze at Ao Po Grand Marina on Aug 8. (See story here.)

A source at the marina confirmed today that the salvage team is still working on floating the boat as it now is sitting on the shallow seabed off Koh Thanan.

Lady D has a draught of about 4.5 metres, but how the boat came to be grounded with its hull still intact has yet to be explained.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

No ban on plastic bags yet, says PM
B316bn plan to jump-start economy
Govt waives visa fees, not visas, for Chinese, Indian visitors
Phuket lifeguard helps to catch a beach thief
Stingray barb killed Railay dugong, says PMBC chief
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Screws stolen, train derails! Patong Beach Rd. closures? Another dead dugong? || August 20
Electricity outage to hit Rawai
JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa announces new General Manager
Patong beach road to close daytime as beachfront power cables buried
MP Sira warns Governor of Amlo complaint over Phuket condo project
TAT, Tourism Council push support for China, India visa waiver
EC seeks B1.2bn for local polls
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: First marijuana clinic opens in Korat : PHUKET XTRA - AUGUST 19
Phuket Tourist Association gets a warm welcome in Siberia
Major power outage to hit Pa Khlok

 

Phuket community
Govt waives visa fees, not visas, for Chinese, Indian visitors

so which other countries are exempt ? full story please --------------------------------- The MFA...(Read More)

MP Sira warns Governor of Amlo complaint over Phuket condo project

Reading again the word 'fairness' make me puke. That is a word used here for arranging matte...(Read More)

MP Sira warns Governor of Amlo complaint over Phuket condo project

Seems like he has been cut out of the project and is abusing his position over sour grapes. Nothing ...(Read More)

After death threats, Bangkok MP fires up legal action over Phuket condo project

One wonders why a Bangkok MP is sticking his nose into Phuket issues. He clearly didn't get his...(Read More)

After death threats, Bangkok MP fires up legal action over Phuket condo project

Dear K. Cheewapap, Why are you allowing hundreds of rai in the Sirinart Nat'l Forest Reserve al...(Read More)

Three underpasses to close for electrical works

So, no reason given as to why the "metres[sic]" were not installed before the tunnels were...(Read More)

Smith's Ashes run-spree sparks Bradman comparisons

The comparison to Bradman itself is baloney. They never had batting helmets in the old days, bats we...(Read More)

Smith's Ashes run-spree sparks Bradman comparisons

The Captain of the Australian Team IS supposed to be perfect, in regards to not intentionally cheati...(Read More)

Smith's Ashes run-spree sparks Bradman comparisons

It wasn't a mistake by Smith. It was intentional cheating that he as Captain of the Australian t...(Read More)

Three underpasses to close for electrical works

Why not make this during night time ?...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 