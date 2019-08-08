Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Fire on board Phuket superyacht Lady D finally out, investigation begins

Fire on board Phuket superyacht Lady D finally out, investigation begins

PHUKET: Thalang Police today begin their inspections of the burnt-out hull of the 55-metre superyacht Lady D, which was gutted by an onboard inferno at Ao Po Grand Marina yesterday.

marineSafetypolice
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 8 August 2019, 01:06PM

The fire on board Phuket-based superyacht Lady D has finally been extinguished, with Forensic Police to begin their investigation today (Aug 8). Photo: Korlit Kahapana

The fire on board Phuket-based superyacht Lady D has finally been extinguished, with Forensic Police to begin their investigation today (Aug 8). Photo: Korlit Kahapana

The fire on board Phuket-based superyacht Lady D has finally been extinguished, with Forensic Police to begin their investigation today (Aug 8). Photo: Korlit Kahapana

The fire on board Phuket-based superyacht Lady D has finally been extinguished, with Forensic Police to begin their investigation today (Aug 8). Photo: Korlit Kahapana

The fire on board Phuket-based superyacht Lady D has finally been extinguished, with Forensic Police to begin their investigation today (Aug 8). Photo: Korlit Kahapana

The fire on board Phuket-based superyacht Lady D has finally been extinguished, with Forensic Police to begin their investigation today (Aug 8). Photo: Korlit Kahapana

The fire on board Phuket-based superyacht Lady D has finally been extinguished, with Forensic Police to begin their investigation today (Aug 8). Photo: Korlit Kahapana

The fire on board Phuket-based superyacht Lady D has finally been extinguished, with Forensic Police to begin their investigation today (Aug 8). Photo: Korlit Kahapana

The fire on board Phuket-based superyacht Lady D has finally been extinguished, with Forensic Police to begin their investigation today (Aug 8). Photo: Korlit Kahapana

The fire on board Phuket-based superyacht Lady D has finally been extinguished, with Forensic Police to begin their investigation today (Aug 8). Photo: Korlit Kahapana

The fire on board Phuket-based superyacht Lady D has finally been extinguished, with Forensic Police to begin their investigation today (Aug 8). Photo: Korlit Kahapana

The fire on board Phuket-based superyacht Lady D has finally been extinguished, with Forensic Police to begin their investigation today (Aug 8). Photo: Korlit Kahapana

The fire on board Phuket-based superyacht Lady D has finally been extinguished, with Forensic Police to begin their investigation today (Aug 8). Photo: Korlit Kahapana

The fire on board Phuket-based superyacht Lady D has finally been extinguished, with Forensic Police to begin their investigation today (Aug 8). Photo: Korlit Kahapana

« »

The fire onboard started at about 8am yesterday (Aug 8), and quickly blazed beyond firefighters ability to control. (See story here.)

The yacht was initially moved some 500 metres from the marina for safety as it was carrying at least 3,000 litres of fuel on board, officials confirmed last night.

Attempts to extinguish the blaze continued, but to no avail.

The Lady D was moved further from the marina last night and now rests off Koh Thanan, some three kilometers north- northeast from the marina. (See map below.)

The scorched hull of the boat was still smouldering this morning, firefighters told The Phuket News.

“The fire was finally completely extinguished at about 8:30am today (Aug 8). We were unable to extinguish the blaze fully overnight,” one firefighter from Patong Municipality called in to help explained.

Lt Col Wutthichai Kaewthong of the Thalang Police said that Forensic Science will board the boat to begin their investigation into the fire at about 2pm today.

“At this stage we have no idea of the extent or the cost of damage to the boat, or what started the fire, as we have not yet been able to board the boat until this morning,” he said.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“We are exhausted from providing support from yesterday and throughout the night, and we could not board the boat an earlier as it was still too dangerous to do so,” he added.

Col Wutthichai assured that although the Lady D is still carrying a large volume of fuel, it had now been moved to a safe location.

“There is still a lot of fuel on board the boat. We will figure out with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) about what to do with this today,” he said.

Meanwhile, Phuket Marine Office Chief Wiwat Chitchertwong arrived to inspect the boat at about 9am today.

“The value of the damage done is about B240 million, according to what we have heard from the marina,” Chief Wiwat told The Phuket News.

“After the investigators have finished inspecting the boat, I will co-ordinate with the owner of the boat and have it safely moved to a boatyard,” Mr Wiwat said.

Of note, international boating website Yacht Harbour reported, that as of April 2019, the vessel was listed for sale asking 5 million via Fraser. (See report here.)

Currently, the yacht is listed by Fraser as “Currently not unavailable”. (See here.)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Foreigner also to be charged after head stomped by Bangla security guard
Dolphin carcass washes ashore with plastic loop binding its mouth shut
Lottery winner arrested for meth giveaways
Phuket’s The Naka Island resort bags five at 2019 World Luxury Spa and Restaurant Awards
Phuket tourists on jet-skis among protected mangroves riles Krabi Governor
Man dies as motorbike slams into roadside 18-wheeler
Tourism Minister promises more support for Phuket’s lifeguards
BoT surprises market with rate cut
Australian publisher jailed for 13 years in Myanmar over drugs
TMD issues weather warning for Phuket, Andaman coast
Phoenix wreck sold at auction
Public invited to witness 800kg marijuana, 300kg kratom burnoff
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Dwarf sperm whale rescue! Ridding Thai landmines? Superyacht on fire! || August 7
Elephant farm operators defend accusations from foreign media
Krabi airport capacity to be doubled

 

Phuket community
Unleashed: The human behaviours that cause dogs to bite and how to avoid them

DO not attempt to pat or approach a dog you do not know If a dog approaches you and wags its tail l...(Read More)

Elephant farm operators defend accusations from foreign media

Oh brother, typical that these people band together, like the taxi mafia banding together to demand ...(Read More)

Elephant farm operators defend accusations from foreign media

"Set to file legal charges to protect themselves and the elephants"....Oh brother...Charge...(Read More)

Elephant farm operators defend accusations from foreign media

unfortunately what the group does not seem to understand is that the media is not trying to harm tou...(Read More)

Krabi airport capacity to be doubled

Airport 'upgrades', with dollar signs in mind of many thai, ok, let it be. But no airport u...(Read More)

Police arrest seven more in Bangkok blasts probe

"Canada government issued a negative travel advice for large parts of Thailand."Wow,that s...(Read More)

Sunken Phuket fishing boat: One Myanmar crewman rescued, search continues for other

Obviously this fishing boat was not sea worthy. Will it be investigated or skipper, crew and vessel ...(Read More)

Phuket’s critical tourism issues to get ministerial hearing this month

mr ematt, comment/question was not about that meeting, but about where the entertainment business on...(Read More)

Superyacht gutted by fire at Phuket marina

Is there not any thai 'law' ( here or there) that obligated owners of large super yachts wit...(Read More)

Health Check: Phuket Immigration confirms mandatory health insurance for O-A ‘retirement’ visas not in force

Mr ematt, a foreigner living in Thailand on a Retirement Visa with 800,000 thb in a thai bank, proba...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
Dot Property Awards
Thai Residential
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity

 