Phuket officials defer ‘considering’ lifting ban on alcohol in restaurants

Phuket officials defer 'considering' lifting ban on alcohol in restaurants

PHUKET: Phuket officials have sidelined discussing whether to lift the ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol in restaurants on the island due to the high number of new COVID infections reported each day.

By The Phuket News

Friday 17 September 2021, 12:17PM

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong at the meeting on Wednesday (Sept 15). Photo:

PPHO Chief Dr Kusak (Left) recommended that the alcohol ban in restauarnats remain in effect for now. Photo: PR Phuket

The meeting was told that the third-does vaccine booster injection campaign was already steaming ahead. Photo: PR Phuket

The notice posted last night calling for Phuket residents to register for the thrid vaccine dose booster injection. Imahe: Phuket Info Center

As of this morning (Sept 17) more than 66,000 people in Phuket had already received their third-dose COVID vaccine booster injection. Image: PPHO

The deferral came at a recommendation by Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Kusak Kukiattikoon at a meeting of the Phuket Provincial Communicable Disease Committee, chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong, on Wednesday (Sept 15).

The meeting recognised that business operators have formally requested the ban be lifted.

However, Dr Kusak noted, “We ask that Phuket Province [the provincial government] delay considering this issue first, because the area still has a high number of infected people. If there is a decrease in the number of infected people within the area, the issue can be considered again.”

Also present at the meeting was Dr Chalermpong Sukhonthaphol, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, who explained that the push to have people receive a third- dose ‘booster jab’ of COVID vaccine was forging ahead.

Dr Chalermpong explained that the current push was to have people who had already received two injections of the Sinovac vaccine receive a third injection, this time of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“The booster shot is to be administered by using a subcutaneous injection technique. which is effective in building immunity,” he said.

Dr Chalermpong chaired a press conference on Wednesday afternoon announcing the results of a study by medical staff at Vachira Phuket Hospital confirming that using AstraZeneca as the booster shot vaccine ‒ even by administering much smaller doses than the standard dose recommended - had promising effects.

At the meeting on Wednesday, Dr Chalermpong explained that the plan to provide booster jabs targets three segments of the population, as follows:

Sept 12-18: Medical personnel and other frontline workers, as well as the first booster injections provided to people registered as living in Phuket.

Sept 19-15: People living in Phuket but with a registered address in other provinces, as well as government officers.

Sept 26-30: Third-dose booster injections for the general public, including migrant workers and foreigners living in Phuket.

“If this can be done, it is expected that the disease control in Phuket will be in a better situation,” Dr Chalermpong said.

Of note, as of this morning (Sept 17), the PPHO reported that so far 66,383 people in Phuket had already received their third-dose booster injection.

A notice published late last night by the ‘Official COVID-19 Information Center’ operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, called for people in Phuket to check their eligibility to receive the booster injections.

First, to receive the booster shots people must register through the PhuketMustWin website.

The first groups to receive priority are those registered as Phuket residents and who have any of the seven conditions placing them at greater risk of serious infection*. The registrants must also have received two vaccination injections of Sinovac (organised through the PhuketMustWin website) in June or July.

The second priority group are those registered as Phuket residents and have received two vaccination injections of Sinovac (organised through the PhuketMustWin website) before June 15.

The notice did advise, “If the conditions are not met, wait for the next round.”

jim98040 | 17 September 2021 - 16:11:05 

The last time Thailand opened to party, was Songkran. It was a huge mistake.

wtfb | 17 September 2021 - 14:14:35 

What does drinking alcohol while having a meal in a restaurant have anything at all to do with the number of new infections? Absolutely nothing. What a ridiculous state of affairs.

DeKaaskopp | 17 September 2021 - 13:31:30 

I bet Dr.Kusak has generally a problem with the sell of alcohol.And other officials follow goose stepping his advice.Pathetic idiots.

CaptainJack69 | 17 September 2021 - 13:06:19 

There are bars along Patong beach Rd. openly selling alcohol. Not even pretending to be restaurants. Blatantly and prominently selling beer in the bottle. This makes Thailand look like a corrupt little banana republic. Either relax the ridiculous rules or enforce them, this corruption NEEDS to stop!

 

