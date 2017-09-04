The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket officials confirm crocodile is saltwater species rare to area

PHUKET: Experts from the Phuket Department of Fisheries have confirmed that the crocodile caught at a lagoon off Bang Tao Beach last Friday (Sept 1) is a saltwater crocodile, but have yet to establish where the “saltie” came from.

animals, marine,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 4 September 2017, 10:43AM

Up until the crocodile’s capture last Friday, experts believed it was a freshwater crocodile, as the local habitat supports that species and Phuket is not historically known for being home to the saltwater variety.

“We believe it is the same crocodile that was captured swimming on Bang Tao Beach. The crocodile is confirmed to be a 200-kilogram saltwater crocodile, and likely to be male, about five to eight years old,” said Director-General of the Phuket Fisheries Department Paiboon Boonliptanon.

“A specialist has examined the crocodile and it has some small injuries on both knees, due to nets being used to catch it, but otherwise it was found to be healthy and strong,” he said.

Mr Paiboon added that any agency that wishes to adopt the crocodile for study purposes or wishes to rehabilitate it, they can make a formal request to the Department of Fisheries.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong last Friday visited the Phuket Coastal Fisheries Research and Development Centre in Pa Khlok, where the crocodile is being kept in a tank.

Gov Norraphat said, “According to the Fisheries Department, the crocodile is definitely a saltwater crocodile. It is a very rare animal, so care must be taken to figure out where best to keep it, and to determine whether we can keep it in Phuket.

However, the Director-General of the Department of Fisheries has the authorisation to give permission for interested agencies to look after it, potentially an aquarium or zoo,” he said.

C and C Marine

It is also necessary to investigate where it came from, whether it is a wild crocodile or it was owned by somebody,” he added.

First we must examine the area where it is found and whether it is possible that there are natural crocodiles. If not, it is necessary to examine possible origins, to find a conclusion and relieve any social concerns.

The crocodile is slightly injured on both knees. It still is not eating, and not really moving. But officials are closely monitoring it, continuing to learn about it and help it,” said Gov Norraphat.

Early last Thursday morning (Aug 31), Fisheries Department officials on watch in Cherng Talay spotted a crocodile in a lagoon at the southern end of Bang Tao Beach, on Phuket's west coast, but attempts to lure and catch the reptile failed. (See story here.)

Fisheries Department officials then attempted to capture the Phuket crocodile again late last Thursday night, another attempt that was unsuccessful.

However, a further attempt early last Friday morning was a success.(See story here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Let it flow: Patong wastewater to get worse before treatment plant upgrades kick in

As the mayor said: "..many hotels in Patong are not being connected to the drains that feed the wastewater-treatment plant..." This is the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Opening the door to genuine progress

Whilst the consul meetings have, at times over the years, appeared to produce actual results, I would argue that the emergence of social media has dri...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Opening the door to genuine progress

Chapeau! Especially for the last passage !...(Read More)

Struggling to house locals

I think it is very much the same on Phuket island. Would be good if you took a look at that issue...(Read More)

Let it flow: Patong wastewater to get worse before treatment plant upgrades kick in

Ben,just wait in 5-6 Week the Monsoon change and all this waste will head toward Andaman/India,and all is well!(until next spring) Horst...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Opening the door to genuine progress

I like the last para in your article...about sneering derision... Second, why did you not tell which consuls were there, and what was they asked to c...(Read More)

Phuket croc successfully captured, but not without a struggle

Congratulations to the Fisheries Dept for catching the Croc. Locals and tourists can again swim peacefully in the waters.. ...(Read More)

Rise of the condotel: Phuket’s Mai Khao Beach Condotel developers solve Hotel Act conundrum

Post construction value 25% above market and 10% return guaranteed for five years. If something sounds too good to be true it probably is. The worl...(Read More)

Let it flow: Patong wastewater to get worse before treatment plant upgrades kick in

Well...typical to wait until things are beyond the breaking point...consistently "reactive" instead of "proactive". The north end...(Read More)

Rise of the condotel: Phuket’s Mai Khao Beach Condotel developers solve Hotel Act conundrum

Is that an advert or an article? How is this different from every other "condotel" that's been built over the last few years ?...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.