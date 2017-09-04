PHUKET: Experts from the Phuket Department of Fisheries have confirmed that the crocodile caught at a lagoon off Bang Tao Beach last Friday (Sept 1) is a saltwater crocodile, but have yet to establish where the “saltie” came from.

Monday 4 September 2017, 10:43AM

Up until the crocodile’s capture last Friday, experts believed it was a freshwater crocodile, as the local habitat supports that species and Phuket is not historically known for being home to the saltwater variety.

“We believe it is the same crocodile that was captured swimming on Bang Tao Beach. The crocodile is confirmed to be a 200-kilogram saltwater crocodile, and likely to be male, about five to eight years old,” said Director-General of the Phuket Fisheries Department Paiboon Boonliptanon.

“A specialist has examined the crocodile and it has some small injuries on both knees, due to nets being used to catch it, but otherwise it was found to be healthy and strong,” he said.

Mr Paiboon added that any agency that wishes to adopt the crocodile for study purposes or wishes to rehabilitate it, they can make a formal request to the Department of Fisheries.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong last Friday visited the Phuket Coastal Fisheries Research and Development Centre in Pa Khlok, where the crocodile is being kept in a tank.

Gov Norraphat said, “According to the Fisheries Department, the crocodile is definitely a saltwater crocodile. It is a very rare animal, so care must be taken to figure out where best to keep it, and to determine whether we can keep it in Phuket.

“However, the Director-General of the Department of Fisheries has the authorisation to give permission for interested agencies to look after it, potentially an aquarium or zoo,” he said.

“It is also necessary to investigate where it came from, whether it is a wild crocodile or it was owned by somebody,” he added.

“First we must examine the area where it is found and whether it is possible that there are natural crocodiles. If not, it is necessary to examine possible origins, to find a conclusion and relieve any social concerns.

“The crocodile is slightly injured on both knees. It still is not eating, and not really moving. But officials are closely monitoring it, continuing to learn about it and help it,” said Gov Norraphat.

Early last Thursday morning (Aug 31), Fisheries Department officials on watch in Cherng Talay spotted a crocodile in a lagoon at the southern end of Bang Tao Beach, on Phuket's west coast, but attempts to lure and catch the reptile failed. (See story here.)

Fisheries Department officials then attempted to capture the Phuket crocodile again late last Thursday night, another attempt that was unsuccessful.

However, a further attempt early last Friday morning was a success.(See story here.)