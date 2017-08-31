PHUKET: Fisheries Department officials on watch in Cherng Talay spotted a crocodile in a lagoon at the southern end of Bang Tao beach, on Phuket's west coast, early this morning (Aug 31), but attempts to lure and catch the reptile failed.

Officials believe the crocodile seen this morning is the same one caught on drone footage swimming off Bang Tao Beach last Thursday (Aug 24). (See story here.)

Officials reported the sighting at about 4am after setting a 300-metre long fishing net across the mouth of the pond where it flows into the sea yesterday evening.

After setting the net and waiting hours, they began scouring the lake with a searchlight.

“Officials found crocodile by its eyes, which reflected the light. Officials believe that it is definitely the same crocodile,” said the short report this morning.

However, attempts to track down and capture the crocodile failed, with officials noting that the lake covers an area of 70 rai (about 27.6 acres) and reaches depths of up to 20 metres.

The Phuket Fisheries officials set up their net at the lagoon last night, assisted by Surat Thani Fisheries Dept officials called in to help, after Phuket Fisheries Chief Paiboon Bunlippatanon pointed out that the crocodile was likely to remain near large natural freshwater sources.

“There used to be two crocodile farms in Thalang, but both farms were deregistered in 2016 and sold all their crocodiles,” Mr Paiboon pointed out yesterday.

However, Mr Paiboon added, “Officers are keeping an eye on beaches and big fresh water sources 24 hours a day. Also, crocodile show operators are on standby so if the crocodile is spotted, they can safely catch it.”