The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Croc off Phuket coast likely farm escapee, says official

PHUKET: An official from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) has today told The Phuket News that he believes that a crocodile caught on drone video footage swimming off the coast of Bang Tao Beach on Phuket’s west coast is likely to have escaped from a crocodile farm.

animals, marine,

Shela Riva

Tuesday 29 August 2017, 06:08PM

The croc was caught on video last week. Photo: Supplied
The croc was caught on video last week. Photo: Supplied

The drone footage, sent to The Phuket News last week, begins by showing a panoramic shot of the waters at Bang Tao Beach and them zooms in to show a large crocodile, estimated to be about seven feet long, swimming along the coast.

The video was sent along with the message: “I have drone footage of a 7ft crocodile just off the beach of Bang tao.

“I can give you the footage - but I don’t want the crocodile to be killed. It probably came from Andaman islands and is lost. No need to kill a creature like this.”

Director of the Phuket DMCR’s Conservation Department Mr Suchart Rattanareangsri said today (Aug 29), “It is highly unlikely that the crocodile was born and bred naturally in the waters of Phuket’s west coast. It most likely escaped from a nearby crocodile farm.

We have had cases of crocodiles being sighted around the island of Phra Thong, however, the western coastal area of Phuket is not normally an environment that crocodiles come from,” he said.

I have notified the director of the Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC), and the fisheries department. They are the ones who monitor and record numbers and whereabouts of crocodiles in Phuket,” he added.

C and C Marine

An official from the Phuket Provincial Fisheries Office who declined to be named said, “We have not received any news recently of crocodiles going missing from farms. However, tomorrow (Aug 30) our officials are going to go to Bang Tao Beach to investigate the crocodile that was spotted and we will contact farms to find out about any reports of missing crocodiles.

We cannot just guess where it came from, we have to investigate the issue,” she said.

Freshwater crocodiles can swim in saltwater,” she added.

Calls to the Director of PMBC Dr Kongkiat Kittiwattanawong made today by The Phuket News went unanswered.

Should you happen to spot the crocodile please call the Phuket Provincial Fisheries Office on 076-212460.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Soi Dogs to transform street mutts into high-tech watchdogs

Is it april fools day ? As john mcenroe would say " are you serious ? Some of the soi mutts i see would be better off meeting a good friend by th...(Read More)

Pollution sags star ratings for tourism beaches

One needs to be very careful form information gained from some organisations, eg TripAdvisor, as it is taken from reviews submitted by "guests&qu...(Read More)

Pollution sags star ratings for tourism beaches

Regarding "patting on your own back".Kata Noi and Nai Harn is rated Top 10 in Asia from international TripAdvisor and international publishe...(Read More)

Pollution sags star ratings for tourism beaches

Please gentleman, patting yourself on your own back does not count. An evaluation by a non thai international study and than being released by a non t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Anti-corruption claims adding insult to injury

Booaahh !The Governor who said"no corrupt officials on Phuket"is already replaced.Looks like someone missed something !...(Read More)

Regime denies Yingluck deal

"No one should attempt to give his or her opinions.." Move on folks, nothing authoritarian to see here. I'm always amazed at the abilit...(Read More)

Phuket number plate auction raises B26mn

Great that the money raised from the auction will be put into the Road Safety Fund. Now we wait and see what the Phuket Road Safety Fund is going to ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Anti-corruption claims adding insult to injury

Sometimes you have to give matters time on Phuket. After all, it is a island where money flows happens fast, but principal changes according the law ...(Read More)

Regime denies Yingluck deal

To deny, 'not true' or 'not knowing' are the usual comments the public has to swallow. It seems now ex Prime minister ms Yingluck l...(Read More)

Phuket Town floods continue as sandbags deployed in Patong

Is it not possible to adjust structural that Klong Pakbang? Widening, deepening, and keeping it clean of debris and water plants!! Of course that ha...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.