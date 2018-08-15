THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Phuket officials concerned over tourist drug users, ‘epidemic’ in Patong

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok has expressed his concern over the growing number of tourists in Patong that are drug users.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 August 2018, 03:59PM

Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok expressed his concern over the growing number of tourists in Patong that are drug users. Photo: PR Dept

Vice Governor Snith revealed his concern at a meeting with other officials involved in the official campaign against drugs at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Aug 14).

Officials at the meeting were told that Phuket is on ‘high alert’ with respect to drugs in all three districts on the island.

“In the Kathu area, there is a drug epidemic in Patong. The number of drug users in Patong is not decreasing, and the tourists who are drug users is increasing,” V/Gov Snith said.

"In Thalang District, there is widespread drug use in 11 villages. Drug dealers tend to deliver drugs to rental rooms in this area. The main users drivers, hotel workers, labours and migrants,” he added.

“In Phuket Town, drugs are sold over the phone. The seller will drop the drugs off at an appointed location, then the buyer will come to pick the drugs up, and the two never meet each other,” he explained

Drugs brought into Phuket by post and other parcel delivery services also remained a concern, he said, adding that “70% of these are delivered by private company.”

Commenting on the drug-use situation throughout Phuket, V/Gov Snith noted, “Overall, the number of drug users in Phuket is not increasing, but we must remain vigilant on this issue.

Central Phuket

“Kratom is the most widely used, followed by amphetamine, marijuana and heroin respectively,” he said.

Also, he noted that drug manufacturers were starting to produce methamphetamine pills (ya bah) in blue, as opposed to the long-standing orange-coloured pills.

“I will request that the Thailand Post officers in Phuket inspect parcels delivered by post more thoroughly,” V/Gov Snith said.

“Also officials need to watch out for the increasing use of heroin in Phuket,” he added.

V/Gov Snith just last month announced that Phuket was already on high alert against the spread of heroin following a spate of heroin-related arrests in news that made national headlines. (See story here.)

That warning followed V/Gov Snith voicing his concern over the growing incidence of kratom in local drug arrests and called for local officials and law enforcement to step up their efforts against illegal use of the indigenous plant. (See story here.)

 

 

JSombra | 15 August 2018 - 23:55:40 

Wrong focus, target supply not demand. Under 30s can bearly walk down Bangla at night now without ping pong touts offering drugs like coke and marijuana. Hell i am well past that age, look nothing like stereotypical drug consumer and they still offer to me regularly. Was not the cops whole excuse to leave ping pong touts alone because they did not want then turning to crime and drug selling? 555

DeKaaskopp | 15 August 2018 - 22:11:57 

What was the VG thinking? How can he mention Phuket quality tourists in a context with drug user.Even if there are many of them,it is not nice to do so. And Mr V-G,in western countries we know very well how to stop this drug flow.And catching  all the drug lords in western countries is one of the simplest tasks. Call in dutch or other expertise.

Kurt | 15 August 2018 - 17:03:15 

Hey,V-G needs some press attention? He better fight the drugs supply to Phuket instead of talking about foreign users. If there is no thai flow of drugs supply, less using, right? How about V-G starts to fight the top thai people of the drugs supply chain? It are always just the mules/ street dealers only the Government catch. Higher up the chain please, V-Governor! Start your battle! Do something...

