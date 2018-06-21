FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Kratom tops arrest concerns

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok has voiced his concern over the growing incidence of kratom in local drug arrests and called for local officials and law enforcement to step up their efforts against illegal use of the indigenous plant.

Thursday 21 June 2018, 09:08AM

Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok expressed his concern over the growing prevalence of kratom in local drug arrests. Photo: PR Dept

Speaking at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall on Tuesday (June 19), V/Gov Snith revealed that kratom had weighed in as the number one controlled substance in local drug arrests according to statistics reported for April.

“Kratom is still very widespread in Phuket. Despite efforts by officials strictly searching for drugs, kratom is smuggled into the province to be sold all the time,” V/Gov Snith said.

“From the statistics of drug arrests in April, arrests for kratom were number one, followed by ya bah [methamphetamines], ya ice [crystal meth], and marijuana, respectively,” he added.

Most arrests were for drug possession, followed by drug possession with intent to sell, V/Gov Snith noted.

The official report for the meeting, which was also attended by local police, marked that relevant organisations in all three districts in Phuket had been ordered to “investigate for strict suppression” of illegal drug use, with a special mention that schools should take steps to prevent youths from becoming involved in drugs.

 

 

CaptainJack69 | 21 June 2018 - 12:46:54 

Just as Canada has made the long overdue move to completely legalize Cannabis Thailand is worried about this even weaker herb.  The move will earn Canada billions of dollars in tax revenue by merely accepting the fact that they couldn't stop this harmless trade even if they wanted to.  But Thailand values words over substance so never mind.

Kurt | 21 June 2018 - 12:07:08 

Stop running after soft drugs. It is just rowing a boat against a strong current.
Just this week Canada legalized it.
On Phuket there will never be such thing as 'strict suppression'. To many people now make money out of that, sometimes just with looking the other way. We all know that.

