Phuket officials announce four locations for rapid antigen tests

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior has announced four locations on the island where people may undergo a COVID-19 rapid antigen test.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 July 2021, 11:57AM

Phuket officials announced the four locations this morning (July 15). Image: Phuket Info Center

Phuket officials have also launched a public information campaign about using rapid antigen tests home test kits. Image: Phuket Info Center

The announcement comes as the the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expects COVID-19 antigen test kits to be made available for sale over the counter by next week, after an announcement by the Public Health Ministry authorising over-the-counter sale of the test kits published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday (July 13).

It also comes as tighter rules for entering Phuket from provinces designated as ‘red’ or ‘dark red’ COVID risk zones are brought into effect today (July 15).

Under the new rules, people arriving from 34 ‘red’ or ‘dark red’ provinces must present evidence of a RT-PCR test or rapid antigen test showing they have tested negative for COVID-19 within the past seven days in order to be allowed to enter Phuket.

Presenting evidence of testing negative for COVID-19 is also how non-vaccinated people in Phuket may be allowed to travel to Phang Nga and return.

The four locations of taking rapid antigen tests in Phuket were posted publicly by the ‘Phuket Info Center’, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, this morning (July 15).

However, the information was marked as last updated on Monday (July 12).

HeadStart International School Phuket

The locations given were Mission Hospital Phuket in Rassada, Patong Hospital in Patong, Thalang Hospital in Thalang, and ‘Nabon lab and x-ray’ in Chalong.

At Mission Hospital, the test costs B800 and takes about one to two hours for test results to be confirmed. To be issued an extra letter confirming the patient’s test results (not just the results form) will cost B300 more for Thai nationals (total B1,100) and B500 more for foreigners (total B1,300). Such letters are usually used to present to employers and ogvernment officials. For more information, people were advised to call 076-237220.

At Patong Hospital, the test costs B500 for Thais and B700 for foreigners. The cost includes the test results certificate. For more information, people were advised to call 076-342633 (press 0 for call operator). 

At Thalang Hospital, the test costs B500 regardless of nationality and will be conducted only from 8am-9:45am on Monday to Friday. The test results take about two to three hours. The cost includes the test reults certificate. For more information, people were advised to call 076-311033.  

At Nabon lab, the test costs B450 also regardless of nationality. Tests are conducted from 9am-6pm. Tests must be conducted before 1pm in order to receive the test result on the same day. The cost includes the standard test results certificate, but the extra letter will cost an extra B150, for both Thais and foreigners. For more information, people were advised to call 076-619702.

The announcement of the four test locations comes amid a flurry of announcements by the Phuket Info Center about how to safely conduct a rapid antigen test at home using a test kit, and how to interpret the results correctly.

Paddy | 15 July 2021 - 16:22:11 

It only gets worse. Mission so called hospital run by quacks . Wanted to remove my spleen, misdiagnosed me, told me I needed the operation immediately or I would die . I told them to go ... themselves and went to Bangkok hospital, still got my spleen 3 years later. Should be closed down, a disgrace to the medical profession.

Xi_Virus | 15 July 2021 - 13:56:47 

Regardless of nationality Thai or Non-Thai, VIRUS-screening MUST be FREE. Most of Thais who are living under the standard of living, will NEVER pay since they can't afford it.

Although the convicted criminal miniXter (White-Powder-Trafficker), drives Bentley, Rolls-Royce and has Billions of $ in various bank accounts. He is ONLY one of the TEAM-criminals...

Fascinated | 15 July 2021 - 13:17:06 

Good old dual pricing strikes again.

CaptainJack69 | 15 July 2021 - 13:07:41 

Dual pricing is disgusting enough without applying it to something as essential as COVID tests. Never mind the fact they should be free. Keep buying those submarines Mr. Prayut.

 

