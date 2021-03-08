Phuket’s new public health chief arrives

PHUKET: Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon arrived in Phuket today (Mar 8) to officially begin his duties as the new Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO).



By The Phuket News

Monday 8 March 2021, 06:00PM

Several PPHO officers joined Dr Kusak in receiving their first COVID-19 vaccination injection today (Mar 8). Photo: PPHO

Dr Kusak reported for duty at the PPHO office this morning, to be welcomed by fellow public health officers. As part of his welcoming, Dr Kusak paid homage to a Buddha image at the PPHO to make merit.

Dr Kusak then reported himself to Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and Phuket’s three Vice Governors at Phuket Provincial Hall.

He then went to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town to be vaccinated for COVID-19, along with several other PPHO officers.

Before his transfer to Phuket, Dr Kusak served as Deputy Chief of the Provincial Public Health Office in his home province Surat Thani.

Phuket’s previous PPHO Chief, Dr Thanit Sermkaew, on Feb 22 officially took up his new post as a supervisor at the Region 6 Health Provider office based in Chon Buri.

During the two weeks while Phuket did not officially have a public health chief, Patong Hospital Director Dr Muenphrae Boonlom served as the island’s leading health official.

As Chief of the PPHO, Dr Kusak will serve as one the key members of the Phuket Provincial Communicable Disease Committee, which oversees all matters related to COVID-19.