Phuket health chief moved to Chon Buri regional office

Phuket health chief moved to Chon Buri regional office

PHUKET: Dr Thanit Sermkaew, who has long served as the Chief of the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO), has been officially transferred to take up a supervisor post at the Region 6 Health Provider office based in Chon Buri. 

By The Phuket News

Monday 22 February 2021, 12:35PM

The Region 6 Health Provider office is responsible for Ministry of Public Health responsibilities in eight provinces in the central and eastern part of the country, namely Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Samut Prakan, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri and Sa Kaeo.

After serving as the PPHO Chief for two years, including all throughout the COVID-19 pandemic so far, Dr Thanit is scheduled to report himself at the office in Chon Buri today (Feb 22). 

The Region 6 Health Provider office already lists Dr Thanit as on their staff.

Patong Hospital Director Dr Muenphrae Boonlom has been named as the PPHO Acting Chief until the new PPHO Chief has been announced.

Phuket Property

An officer at the PPHO, who asked not to be named, told The Phuket News today, “At this stage, we have not received any confirmation who will come to be the new chief.

“However, we believe that the new chief will come in March,” the officer said.

Phuket health officials held a farewell for Dr Thanit at the PPHO office in Phuket Town last Tuesday (Feb 16).

The farewell event was attended by PPHO senior officers, hospital directors, public health officials, people who have volunteered to assist health officers throughout the COVID epidemic as well as representatives from private health businesses on the island.

