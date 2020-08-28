Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’

‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’

PHUKET: Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul today (Aug 28) moved to calm fears that Phuket technically being allowed to receive international tourists from Oct 1 would open the floodgates for foreign tourists to enter the country and spark an outbreak of COVID-19.

tourismhealthCOVID-19Coronavirus
By The Phuket News

Friday 28 August 2020, 05:18PM

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul speaking at Government House in Bangkok today (Aug 28). Photo: NNT

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul speaking at Government House in Bangkok today (Aug 28). Photo: NNT

Speaking at a press conference at Government House today, Ms Traisuree explained very clearly that the "Phuket Model" for allowing tourists to enter the country was still under consideration.

“There will be a lot more steps to be approved, in order to ensure that a second wave of COVID-19 will not happen,” she said.

The measures still yet to be considered and decided on include which foreigners will be allowed to come, the steps to be taken to test the foreigners to make sure they are not infected, and the protection measures that will prevent any potential spread of the disease, she said.

“The Phuket Model will be tourism under the ‘new normal’. There will be 14 days of quarantine and limited areas where the tourists can go, before letting them travel to other areas,” she added.

“Importantly, the tourists must come from the countries that have low risk of COVID-19,” Ms Traisuree said.

“It may take time, but we must take as long as we need to be sure that opening the country to foreign tourists will not lead to a second wave of the pandemic,” Ms Traisuree said.

Dan About Thailand

“Phuket people and other Thais do not have to worry… the government will prepare and work as carefully as possible, in order to prevent any second outbreak,” she added.

“During this period, the government invites Thai people to travel to stimulate the economy and help people in each area make a living,” she said.

The move to calm fears and dispel any understanding that Oct 1 will mark the reopening of mass tourism to the country as it was before the COVID-19 outbreak follows Phuket officials on Tuesday announcing their basic outline for their ‘5T’ policy for allowing tourists to arrive in Phuket.

However, in making that announcement, Phuket officials were very clear that the exact measures to be implemented had yet to be decided on, and that any measures to be implemented must first be approved by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in Bangkok.

https://www.thephuketnews.com/phuket-announces-5t-model-for-receiving-tourists-includes-mandatory-us-100k-health-insurance-77126.php

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Nasa12 | 28 August 2020 - 18:07:49 

‘may take time’ This will never happen believe me.  Who is it that will stay in quarantine for 16 days at a minimum price of 11,000 baht for one day.  And if there is one entourage of 2 or 3, then everyone must have its own room.

Foot | 28 August 2020 - 17:29:40 

Not to worry.  Very few real tourist will come to Thailand under the restrictive 5T protocol.  Much easier to tour their own or some other country.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man robs Phuket pharmacy at gunpoint near police station
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More foreigners allowed back into Thailand? Activists, Police in shoving match? || August 28
Chaos as anti-government protesters remove police barriers
Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers charge B20 fares for Phuket food festival
Airport runway road to close for four months
Holiday Inn Phuket reopens in Patong, ready for guests
Raids find no illegal workers, forced labour on Phuket fishing boats
TAT travel show to offer discounts for expats
CCSA names groups that can return
Govt agrees on charter path
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ex-school principal sentenced to death? Phuket tourism requirements! || August 27
THAI Airways to launch international charter flights to Phuket
We Travel Together benefits expanded to businesses
School master sentenced to death for gold-shop murder-robbery
Cheers as New Zealand mosque gunman jailed for life

 

Phuket community
‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’

‘may take time’ This will never happen believe me. Who is it that will stay in quarantine for 1...(Read More)

‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’

Not to worry. Very few real tourist will come to Thailand under the restrictive 5T protocol. Much ...(Read More)

Holiday Inn Phuket reopens in Patong, ready for guests

14 nights @ 2,300 = 32,200 plus tax and fees for a nice small room. Remember, you can't leave t...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

As a resident of Phuket this is really disappointing to here. We will have a second wave in Phuket i...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

again..welcome in LALALAND.... it is simply ridiculous.... hope the flights out of BKK to Dubai anno...(Read More)

Phuket hotels scramble to register as ALSQ venues

R2...then how does your comment add to the discussion, other than to discredit someone? It was a qui...(Read More)

Court approves new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’

K... what exactly is nonsense. Of course they have treaties. Unless you have information to the con...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Elder people, and people with pre-existing pathology, cannot have a 100.000 $ insurance, and many ha...(Read More)

Court approves new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’

Jor12, if he hasn't broken any law/s, in the UK, then he will NOT be arrested, unless there is a...(Read More)

Holiday Inn Phuket reopens in Patong, ready for guests

Apparently they also found money to pay the Phuket news to advertise them. Come on guys, at least 75...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
Kvik Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket

 