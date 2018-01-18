PHUKET: A suspect sought by police for trespassing on the property of a foreign female expat on two separate occasions in December last year and allegedly masturbating at her property and offering her B2,000 to have sex with him, was taken to Cherng Talay Police Station yesterday and charged B500 for each incident.

Komsant Khiawoon, 19, was fined B1,000 for his actions. Photo: Supplied

Komsant Khiawoon, 19, was taken to Cherng Talay Police Station yesterday (Jan 17) and charged on two counts of “performing a disgraceful act in public by undressing himself, exhibiting his undressed person or committing any other act of obscenity,” confirmed Sen Sgt Maj Jirapat Nawathong of the Phuket Tourist Police, who helped push the case to proceed when the officer who received the complaint at Cherng Talay Police Station admitted he was not investigating the case on Jan 2. (See story here).

The woman also told The Phuket News on Jan 2 that Cherng Talay Police “didn’t do anything” after she had filed the complaint.

She then added yesterday, “If not for the Tourist Police forcing Cherng Telay Police to act, and then myself gathering necessary info (by making one phone call to former employer Vichuda Hills/CBRE management) he would have gotten away with it.”

Sen Sgt Maj Jirapat noted today (Jan 18) that the charge is liable to a fine not exceeding B500.

“So for two incidents he was fined B1000,” he said.

Asked if the suspect gave any reason for his behaviour, Sen Sgt Maj Jirapat said, “Back in 2016 the victim had parked her car at the Vichuda Hills housing complex where Komsant was working as a security guard at the time.

“There may have been an argument or misunderstanding that arose. He was also sending her messages that year. But I am not sure why he did what he did,” he said.

He also confirmed that Komsant was not charged for the inappropriate text messages sent to the woman in Sept 2016, as he was a minor at the time.

Komsant is accused of trespassing onto the property of the American woman on Dec 24 and Dec 30 last year.