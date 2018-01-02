The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Phuket police investigate masturbating home-trespasser

PHUKET: Phuket Tourist Police say they are investigating a suspect who trespassed onto the property of foreign woman expat on two separate occasions, allegedly masturbating at her property and offering her B2,000 to have sex with him.

Shela Riva

Tuesday 2 January 2018, 01:14PM

The man was caught on video quickly fleeing the scene on Saturday (Dec 30). Image Supplied
The man was caught on video quickly fleeing the scene on Saturday (Dec 30). Image Supplied

The victim, a 56-year-old American woman, told The Phuket News,“He came to my house twice, once on Dec 24 and then on Dec 30.

“The first time he was standing at the door, saying ‘Vichuda Hills’, which is a complex I suspect he worked at as a security guard. I was there last year, so he had my number and was sending me messages last September, which I have a log of.

“He then asked to use my bathroom and was rubbing his penis through his pants. He walked around the side of the house and offered B2,000 to have sex with him,” the woman said.

“Then on Dec 30, I saw that someone had entered the property. I have ‘No Trespassing’ signs up, so he had trespassed into my property. I yelled out. ‘Hello? Who is it?’ a few times, then saw it was a guy on his motorbike masturbating,” she added.

The disturbing incident left the woman deeply concerned for her welfare.

“I locked the door and grabbed my camera, then unlocked the door and filmed a few seconds of him. I was so flustered, furious, mad and scared, unfortunately I didn’t manage get the license plate number on camera,” she explained.

“I can laugh about it now, but at the time I was quite scared. He needs to be stopped before it escalates,” she said.

“However I’m 90% sure I know who it is, because there is a woman at the development who recognised him. We asked the security management company, and put two and two together. I have a name and a Facebook page (of the suspect),” she added.

The short clip of the suspect hastily leaving on his motorbike on Dec 30, along with a Facebook account of the suspect, were forwarded to Sen Sgt Maj Jirapat Nawathong of the Phuket Tourist Police, confirmed the victim.

“I also filed a complaint to Cherng Talay Police, who didn’t do anything,” she said.

Sen Sgt Maj Jirapat confirmed to The Phuket News today (Jan 2) that officers were investigating the reports.

However, he admitted that police were not treating the incident as a priority.

“We have not yet questioned the man because it is still unclear at this point if it was really him. Also the case has fallen on the New Year period, when police work is at its busiest,” Sen Sgt Maj Jirapat said.

“We went to check and question nearby witnesses on Dec 30 after the victim filed the report. Today I will go to the site again and ask witnesses again,” he added.

“We have the license plate number of the motorbike, which the victim saw as he drove away and she wrote it down. I will check the owner of this vehicle with the Phuket Land Transport Office,” Sen Sgt Maj Jirapat noted.

“I have also asked my friends at Cherng Talay Police Station to help investigate this case, due to the location,” he said.

Sen Sgt Maj Jirapat told The Phuket News to contact Capt Sukpot Gangupsong at Cherng Talay Police Station, the officer who received complaint from the American woman, for more details about the Cherng Talay Police investigation.

However, Capt Sukpot told the The Phuket News, “I am not investigating this case. I only received the complaint, I do not remember when.

“It do not know who is investigating it. You will have to call the Cherng Talay Police Station.”

Calls by The Phuket News to Cherng Talay Police Station’s main number 076-276043 have yet to identify which officer, if any, has launched an investigation into the complaint

 

 
