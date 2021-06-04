The one new case brings the total number of infections on the island since Apr 3 to 671, not including six cases where the person was infected elsewhere and brought to the island for treatment, said the report, posted online last night.
So far 613 people have been released from medical care or supervision, while 61 people remain under medical care or supervision, with two of those tranferred to facilities off-island for treatment, the report noted.
Of note, the report marked that Phuket has suffered three deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the ‘Third Wave’ outbreak hit the island on Apr 3.
The third death was first noted in the report for Wednesday (June 2), but officials have yet to reveal any information about the third COVID victim’s death.
The report last night updated the locations of infections on the island, as follows:
- Wichit - 79 infections
- Phuket Town - 72
- Patong - 71
- Rassada - 58
- Kathu - 50
- Cherng Talay - 45
- Rawai - 43
- Chalong - 42
- Kamala - 33
- Thepkrasattri - 33
- Srisoonthorn - 33
- Karon - 30
- Koh Kaew - 24
- Pa Khlok - 10
- Mai Khao - 9
- Sakhu - 9
