Phuket marks one new COVID case, total reaches 671

PHUKET: While Phuket officials continue their mass-vaccination campaign and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the July 1 reopening to receiving vaccinated foreign tourists, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has reported just one new case of infection for yesterday (June 3).

By The Phuket News

Friday 4 June 2021, 11:25AM

Image: PPHO

The one new case brings the total number of infections on the island since Apr 3 to 671, not including six cases where the person was infected elsewhere and brought to the island for treatment, said the report, posted online last night.

So far 613 people have been released from medical care or supervision, while 61 people remain under medical care or supervision, with two of those tranferred to facilities off-island for treatment, the report noted.

Of note, the report marked that Phuket has suffered three deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the ‘Third Wave’ outbreak hit the island on Apr 3.

The third death was first noted in the report for Wednesday (June 2), but officials have yet to reveal any information about the third COVID victim’s death.

The report last night updated the locations of infections on the island, as follows: