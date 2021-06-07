The Phuket News
Phuket marks new infected case from abroad

PHUKET: Phuket officials marked one new COVID-19 infection yesterday (June 6), that of a foreigner who arrived in Phuket by boat.

By The Phuket News

Monday 7 June 2021, 10:07AM

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) confirmed that the new infection had arrived in Phuket from a foreign country, but has yet to clarify which country the boat last departed.

The PPHO reported that the person was now observing quarantine on board the boat.

No other details were made available.

The PPHO marked zero new local infections on the island for yesterday, after reporting just one infection each day for the previous three days (June 3-5).

The arrival of the foreigner confirmed infected yesterday is not included in the total of infections on the island since Apr 3, which remains at 673. The total does not include six cases where the person was infected elsewhere and brought to the island for treatment. 

In total 626 people have been released from medical care or supervision since Apr 3, while 51 people remain under medical care or supervision, with two transferred to other provinces for treatment.

To date, Phuket has suffered three deaths attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3.

The PPHO has yet to reveal any details of the third death, which so far has only been recognised by the daily reports, starting last Thursday. The death apparently occurred last Wednesday (June 3).

The daily report for June 6 also included the map showing the locations of local infections on the island, as follows:

  • Wichit - 80 infections
  • Patong - 72
  • Phuket Town - 72
  • Rassada - 58
  • Kathu - 50
  • Cherng Talay - 45
  • Rawai - 43
  • Chalong - 42
  • Kamala - 33
  • Thepkrasattri - 33
  • Srisoonthorn - 33
  • Karon - 30
  • Koh Kaew - 24
  • Pa Khlok - 10
  • Mai Khao - 9
  • Sakhu - 9

