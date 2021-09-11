The Phuket News
Phuket marks four COVID deaths on one day

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 238 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 10) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 6,629.

COVID-19Coronavirusdeathhealthtourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Saturday 11 September 2021, 08:30AM

Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

Details of the new cases reported for yesterday. Image: PPHO

The latest COVID victim was an 81-year-old Thai man. Officials had no information about his vaccination status. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 10:15pm last night, also marked four deaths attributed to COVID-19, Phuket’s worst number of COVID fatalities reported on one day.

The latest deaths bring the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 in the past seven days, since last Saturday (Sept 4), to 17.

The deaths also bring the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 37.

Details of the four latest deaths have yet to be released.

Update: The PPHO has released the following details of the four deaths:

  • Thai man, 73, no information of vaccination history
  • Thai man, 81, no information of vaccination history
  • Thai man, 79, had received one vaccination injection of Sinovac
  • Thai woman, 57, no information of vaccination history

Meanwhile, the 238 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,615, as follows:

  • Sept 4 - 240 new cases
  • Sept 5 - 241 new cases
  • Sept 6 - 232 new cases
  • Sept 7 - 234 new cases
  • Sept 8 - 219 new cases
  • Sept 9 - 211 new cases
  • Sept 10 - 238 news cases

The current total of 6,692 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 89 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 3,109 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 145 from the 2,964 reported the day before.

The report also marked 3,796 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 205 more patients than the 3,591reported yesterday.

The report recorded just five new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island rose by 19, from 1,085 to 1,104.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,361 beds available for COVID patients (zero change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 1,963 (+48) or 83.14% of the total number of beds. The number of hospital beds remaining available stood at 398, or just 16.86% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients..

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 337 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 674 were ‘Green’ patients (+20).

At the time this report was posted an updated version of the map showing the locations of local infections had not been released. The most recent map showing the number of local infections across the island was posted yesterday (Sept 10), but marked as accurate as of 6pm Wednesday (Sept 8).

