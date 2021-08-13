Phuket marks 82 new local infections

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked 82 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (Aug 13), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,831.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 14 August 2021, 09:00AM

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 13) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Thursday (Aug 12). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 9pm last night, also marked two more Phuket Sandbox arrivals confirmed as infected.

The 82 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 438, as follows:

Aug 7 - 40 new cases

Aug 8 - 81 new cases

Aug 9 - 61 new cases

Aug 10 - 37 new cases

Aug 11 - 104 new cases

Aug 12 - 33 new cases

Aug 13 - 82 new cases

The current total of 1,831 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include nine people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 21 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 38 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 57 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 711 people were now under medical care or supervision, 32 more than the 679 reported for Thursday.

However, the report also marked 1,185 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ somehow 32 patients less than the 1,217 reported yesterday.

The report posted last night was in a different format than used previously, and records 24 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs) yesterday (Aug 13).

The 24 suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, bring the total number of people now being held at “COVID-19 Care Centers” across the island.

Of note, the daily report issued yesterday, reporting infections for Thursday (Aug 12) did not mark any people identified as testing positive through ATKS, or any people held at COVID-19 Care Centers.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report posted last night also reported that Phuket currently has in total 816 beds available for COVID patients, with 577 of the beds occupied, an increase of 66 on the day before, and 259 beds still available.

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 24 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (+4 from yesterday); 228 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (+7) and 305 were ‘Green’ patients (+39).

The PPHO COVID report for yesterday marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 14.