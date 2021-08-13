The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 82 new local infections

Phuket marks 82 new local infections

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked 82 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (Aug 13), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,831.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Saturday 14 August 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 13) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Thursday (Aug 12). Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 13) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Thursday (Aug 12). Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 9pm last night, also marked two more Phuket Sandbox arrivals confirmed as infected.

The 82 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 438, as follows:

  • Aug 7 - 40 new cases
  • Aug 8 - 81 new cases
  • Aug 9 - 61 new cases
  • Aug 10 - 37 new cases
  • Aug 11 - 104 new cases
  • Aug 12 - 33 new cases
  • Aug 13 - 82 new cases

The current total of 1,831 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include nine people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 21 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 38 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 57 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 711 people were now under medical care or supervision, 32 more than the 679 reported for Thursday.

However, the report also marked 1,185 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ somehow 32 patients less than the 1,217 reported yesterday.

The report posted last night was in a different format than used previously, and records 24 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs) yesterday (Aug 13).

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

The 24 suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, bring the total number of people now being held at “COVID-19 Care Centers” across the island.

Of note, the daily report issued yesterday, reporting infections for Thursday (Aug 12) did not mark any people identified as testing positive through ATKS, or any people held at COVID-19 Care Centers.

 

The PPHO daily COVID situation report posted last night also reported that Phuket currently has in total 816 beds available for COVID patients, with 577 of the beds occupied, an increase of 66 on the day before, and 259 beds still available.

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 24 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (+4 from yesterday); 228 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (+7) and 305 were ‘Green’ patients (+39).

The PPHO COVID report for yesterday marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 14.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

lelecuneo | 14 August 2021 - 09:20:28 

meanwhile all local restaurants and local hotels are still serving acohol freely....only ones to respect the law are few of those SHAPlus hotels where the most safe ( tourist ) stay.... it does not make any sense and they are pushing tourist to travel to local places and get infected this way... silly silly rules from governor and useless police that dont want to enforce it...what a F is the point

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Key leadership team join Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort ahead of re-opening
PPAO seeks B21mn for COVID support, B14mn for tourist attractions
Toddler among dead in UK’s worst shooting for decade
GPO to buy 8.5m Chinese testing kits
Violence could play into Prayut’s hands, warns red-shirt leader
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid infections continue to climb, Mass screening in lockdown area |:| August 13
Foreign woman rescued from dangerous Phuket surf
Electricity outage to affect Wichit
Phuket mass screening tests 1,300 over two days
Phuket marks 33 new COVID infections
US troops to evacuate embassy staff as Taliban claim fall of Kandahar
GPO puts hold on self-test kits order
Jurin admits government feeling COVID heat
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket hits Covid daily record, Confessed killer hits a new charge |:| August 12
Protester who blew his hand off with firework has COVID

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 82 new local infections

meanwhile all local restaurants and local hotels are still serving acohol freely....only ones to res...(Read More)

GPO to buy 8.5m Chinese testing kits

These Xino kits make it perfect for dog owners to play FETCH. Cautious though as like ALL Xhinese pr...(Read More)

Phuket mass screening tests 1,300 over two days

Wonder or that 'street cleaning/sterilisation' serves any purpose. Well, normal good cleanin...(Read More)

‘Too early to tell’: Phuket Governor makes no promises on easing COVID restrictions

Alcohol ban is good for: 1: Power feeling satisfaction of Official who dictates it ( for what reaso...(Read More)

Foreign woman rescued from dangerous Phuket surf

Thats normal she is drunk in the afternoon coz after 9pm impossible to drink alcool...(Read More)

Foreign woman rescued from dangerous Phuket surf

The lemmings are active in Kamala as well. Crashing surf and warning flags zoned out by 'but we&...(Read More)

Phuket mass screening tests 1,300 over two days

If this mass testing explains the 300% increase of positive tests reported on Wednesday, that's...(Read More)

‘Too early to tell’: Phuket Governor makes no promises on easing COVID restrictions

@lelecuneo Good to see that there are restaurants who do not follow that stupid ban, as nobody wi...(Read More)

Phuket marks 33 new COVID infections

@lelecuneo I have been to a SHAPlus Hotel a few days ago and guess what : They sold alcohol ! So y...(Read More)

Phuket mass screening tests 1,300 over two days

It’s time Phuket town was locked down infections are out of control only a matter of time before i...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
EPL predictions
SAii Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Thanyapura

 