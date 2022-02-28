Phuket marks 652 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 652 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 27), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 32,132.



By The Phuket News

Monday 28 February 2022, 02:45PM

The PPHO daily report for Feb 27, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:11pm.

The report marked 23 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 38 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year to 37.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 652 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 4,672, as follows:

Feb 21 - 660 new cases

Feb 22 - 648 new cases

Feb 23 - 645 new cases

Feb 24 - 684 new cases

Feb 25 - 698 new cases

Feb 26 - 683 new cases

Feb 27 - 652 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 5,859 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,450 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 27, there are 7,299 people under medical care or supervision, 139 more than the 7,160 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 537 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 74 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 489 to 474.

According to the report for Feb 27, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 464 ‘Yellow’ patients (-3) and 63 ‘Green’ patients (-1) in care.

A further 822 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-19), and 474 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-15).

The report also marked that of 3,473 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 1,840 were occupied (-38).