BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 652 new COVID cases, one more death

Phuket marks 652 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 652 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 27), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 32,132.


By The Phuket News

Monday 28 February 2022, 02:45PM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Feb 27, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:11pm.

The report marked 23 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 38 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year to 37.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 652 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 4,672, as follows:

  • Feb 21 - 660 new cases
  • Feb 22 - 648 new cases
  • Feb 23 - 645 new cases
  • Feb 24 - 684 new cases
  • Feb 25 - 698 new cases
  • Feb 26 - 683 new cases
  • Feb 27 - 652 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 5,859 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,450 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 27, there are 7,299 people under medical care or supervision, 139 more than the 7,160 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 537 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 74 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 489 to 474.

According to the report for Feb 27, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 464 ‘Yellow’ patients (-3) and 63 ‘Green’ patients (-1) in care.

A further 822 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-19), and 474 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-15).

The report also marked that of 3,473 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 1,840 were occupied (-38).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: One alleged hitman arrested over gangster killing in Phuket, one still on the run || February 28
Ukrainians, Russians in Phuket call out for peace
Alleged gunman in Jimi Sandhu murder arrested in Canada
Police nab bag snatchers
Russia, Ukraine set for talks as fighting rages
Power outage to affect Wat Tha Reua area
Phuket Town fake monk arrested
Raid nets five in Chalong for drugs, bullets
US slams Putin nuclear order, says Russian forces have problems
Thais evacuated from Ukraine, rally in Bangkok
Ukraine says will meet Russia as Putin puts nuclear defences on alert
Fake monk gets naked after soliciting alms
Days of rain trigger floods in Narathiwat
Russian troops ordered to advance in Ukraine
Phuket marks 683 new COVID cases, two more deaths

 

Phuket community
TAT: Tourist arrivals hit by Russia-Ukraine crisis

The Ruble just collapsed. Luckily for Tland, Putin's Folly was at the end of tourist season, no...(Read More)

TAT: Tourist arrivals hit by Russia-Ukraine crisis

Well I was in the fourth month of gestation, but history records it as Cuban exiles attacked Cuba...(Read More)

Fake monk gets naked after soliciting alms

Stupid is as stupid does. I wonder how many 'victims' went straight to the lottery ticket ve...(Read More)

Raid nets five in Chalong for drugs, bullets

Yellow shirt needs some pointing lessons....(Read More)

TAT pushes Phuket, Udon Thani travel boost

Good idea. Udon has a huge and increasingly affluent population. Unfortunately there are no direct f...(Read More)

TAT: Tourist arrivals hit by Russia-Ukraine crisis

Anyone else remember the CIA's disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion? Was that Cuba or not?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Common ground

BTW, what's with the famous sign at Patong beach? Never saw it in all the times I have been to P...(Read More)

Days of rain trigger floods in Narathiwat

Sorry for their hardships but I am loving this rain. In 15 years, never has it rained so much in wi...(Read More)

Fake monk gets naked after soliciting alms

Just another bleating patriarchal BS dogma. noting women do all the housekeeping and cooking work in...(Read More)

Fake monk gets naked after soliciting alms

More than 300,000 monks in Thailand. That is a large brigade of hidden unemployed, living relaxed on...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design

 