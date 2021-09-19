The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 242 new COVID cases

Phuket marks 242 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 242 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 18) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 8,539.

Sunday 19 September 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 11pm last night, reported one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals.

The report also marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 49, with 29 of those deaths occurring this month.

Meanwhile, the 242 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,680, as follows:

  • Sept 12 - 245 new cases
  • Sept 13 - 249 new cases
  • Sept 14 - 229 new cases
  • Sept 15 - 244 new cases
  • Sept 16 - 236 new cases
  • Sept 17 - 235 new cases
  • Sept 18 - 242 new cases

The current total of 8,539 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 96 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 3,743 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 80 from the 3,663 reported the day before.

The report also marked 4,950 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 162 more patients than the 4,788 reported yesterday.

AXA Insurance PCL

The report recorded five people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by an antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by three, from 1,142 to 1139.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,165 beds available for COVID patients ‒ an increase of three from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket rose to 1,935 (89.38%) ‒ an increase of 11 from the 1,924 reported yesterday.

The number of hospital beds reported as remaining available fell by 11, from 241 to 230, representing 10.62% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 35 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 347 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (+6), and 385 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-4).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

wtfb | 19 September 2021 - 09:43:39 

It's good to see that the alcohol ban is really driving down the number of new infections....
It's time for a policy rethink....
More testing and targeted testing
Better contact tracing
Limit all inside activities as much as possible
Encourage outside activities like eating, drinking, socializing and shopping  but no big gatherings/festivals.

Kurt | 19 September 2021 - 09:36:04 

Figures not include 'this and thats'. Figures shown to inhabitants are not differentiated in groups: Foreigners, ( holiday/retired), Migrant workers, and Thai. Why?  Why people not shown the infection spots? Few days ago we red about a not named area with a very high infection rate. Why Government not inform which area, so people can help  containing by avoiding going there?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials mull easing domestic entry requirements
Government prepares to recruit Thais to address labour shortage
DDC closes in on new dose target
Phuket Opinion: To those who care
Second COVID death from outbreak at Phuket Prison
Forest ranger killed in gaur attack in Khao Yai
Meth, gun seized in Phuket drug bust
Complaints of fake news reports spiral upwards
Cambodia vaccinating children as young as six
Capital not open to tourists yet: BMA
Phuket marks 235 new COVID cases
Safety first: health measures key to reopening
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket alcohol ban at restaurants to continue in face of 200+ daily Covid cases |:| September 17
Woman hit by bullet fired by road-rage gunman
Phuket officials defer ‘considering’ lifting ban on alcohol in restaurants

 

Phuket community
Parents given until Sept 24 on vaccines for schoolchildren

I do understand parental fear. This is all about CCSA and Min of Education in this article.. Not a s...(Read More)

Phuket marks 242 new COVID cases

It's good to see that the alcohol ban is really driving down the number of new infections.... I...(Read More)

Phuket marks 242 new COVID cases

Figures not include 'this and thats'. Figures shown to inhabitants are not differentiated in...(Read More)

Complaints of fake news reports spiral upwards

If the government started telling the truth to everyone there wouldn't be any fake news. ...(Read More)

Phuket officials defer ‘considering’ lifting ban on alcohol in restaurants

@ Christy Sweet, Thailand is lucky that prostitution here not exists. Otherwise the Covid figure spi...(Read More)

Tourism to re-open despite COVID, minister says

Foreign medical scientists, captains of industry and airlines are already further in thinkinkg than ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 235 new COVID cases

@lelecuneo, When foreigners travel to Thailand they can keep the weight of luggage lighter by leavi...(Read More)

Capital not open to tourists yet: BMA

As everything happens with delay in Thailand, forget November, December, and January as well. Gone l...(Read More)

Tourism to re-open despite COVID, minister says

usual government propagande.. nothing will happen...all this back and forward with health organizati...(Read More)

Meth, gun seized in Phuket drug bust

2 very small fishes in the middle of the pond... good start but hey we all know this is just smoke i...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
PaintFX
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 