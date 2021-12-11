Phuket marks 64 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 64 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 10).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 11 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Dec 10, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:47pm.

However, despite reporting 64 new cases of infection, the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 was reported as 18,538 ‒ only 19 more than the 18,519 reported for Thursday.

Regardless, the report marked one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals and three new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 139.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials have so far marked just two COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 64 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 494, as follows:

Dec 4 - 70 new cases

Dec 5 - 86 new cases

Dec 6 - 66 new cases

Dec 7 - 76 new cases

Dec 8 - 64 new cases

Dec 9 - 68 new cases

Dec 10 - 64 new cases

The report marked 13 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 36 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 271 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 38 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Dec 10, 781 people were under medical care or supervision, 51 fewer than the 832 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 17,802 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 115 more than the 17,687 reported yesterday.

The report recorded two people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by 19, from 109 to 90.

According to the report for Dec 10, there were two ‘Red’ patients (+1 from yesterday), 80 ‘Yellow’ patients (-7) and 102 ‘Green’ patients (-7).

A further 240 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-15), and 90 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-17), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 10 also marked that of 2,668 hospital beds in total available (+35), 514 were occupied (-85).