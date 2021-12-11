BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 64 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 64 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 64 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 10).

COVID-19Coronavirustourismhealth
By The Phuket News

Saturday 11 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Dec 10, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:47pm.

However, despite reporting 64 new cases of infection, the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 was reported as 18,538 ‒ only 19 more than the 18,519 reported for Thursday.

Regardless, the report marked one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals and three new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 139.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials have so far marked just two COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 64 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 494, as follows:

  • Dec 4 - 70 new cases
  • Dec 5 - 86 new cases
  • Dec 6 - 66 new cases
  • Dec 7 - 76 new cases
  • Dec 8 - 64 new cases
  • Dec 9 - 68 new cases
  • Dec 10 - 64 new cases

The report marked 13 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 36 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

The report also marked 271 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 38 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Dec 10, 781 people were under medical care or supervision, 51 fewer than the 832 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 17,802 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 115 more than the 17,687 reported yesterday.

The report recorded two people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by 19, from 109 to 90.

According to the report for Dec 10, there were two ‘Red’ patients (+1 from yesterday), 80 ‘Yellow’ patients (-7) and 102 ‘Green’ patients (-7).

A further 240 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-15), and 90 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-17), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 10 also marked that of 2,668 hospital beds in total available (+35), 514 were occupied (-85).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New driver slams car into shop
Xmas, lies and videotape: is it curtains for Boris?
Vachira Phuket Hospital ramps up Pfizer rollout for kids, and as booster jab
Cannabis clinics set to mushroom
Thai COVID response top in SE Asia
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket least corrupt province in Thailand? Elephant stomps mahout to death, Bike stabs man || December 10
Phuket gems fair hoped to generate B150mn
First time on auto motorbike, man slams into wall, has arm impaled by brake handle
Nicaragua breaks diplomatic ties with Taiwan, recognises China
Phuket named least corrupt province in the country
Long weekend hoped to generate in B5.72bn in domestic tourism
Tests confirm three national Omicron cases
NACC rejects petition for ethics probe of Thamanat
Phuket marks 68 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket marks 70 total Covid cases, 3 total Omicron cases in Thailand || December 9

 

Phuket community
Phuket to host powerboat, real jet-ski races

Is 'tropical' a race? No it's an environmental factor on evolution. Breeds of cats, dog...(Read More)

Cannabis clinics set to mushroom

Incarcerate people for growing it themselves but let the kiosk at the mall charge outrageous pric...(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

Who feeds the corruption ? Surely not the farangs living here ? Cops, visa agents, all willing benef...(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

Yes we handed out surveys to City Hall office staffers and asked them to sign their names... ...(Read More)

First time on auto motorbike, man slams into wall, has arm impaled by brake handle

Plenty of smaller motorcycles are manual transmission and if you think it's in neutral, I can ...(Read More)

First time on auto motorbike, man slams into wall, has arm impaled by brake handle

You twist the accelerator on any motorbike here and it will go, except for big bikes with a clutch w...(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

Surely this has to be a joke. How can poor farming provinces with nil tourism like Sakon Nakon, Nako...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

Not only incapable of civil discourse but resorts to BS stats. China creates the vast amount of mi...(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

Corruption is a way of life here. They must be getting better at not being caught....(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

I just checked the date to make sure it wasn't 1 April. If Phuket is the least corrupt I feel sa...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
CBRE Phuket
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Exotic Fishing Thailand
EPL predictions
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 