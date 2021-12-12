Phuket marks 56 new COVID cases, one new death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 56 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 11).

COVID-19Coronavirushealthdeathtourism

By The Phuket News

Sunday 12 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Dec 11, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:05pm.

Despite reporting 56 new cases of infection, the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 was reported as 18,639 ‒ an increase of 101, making up for the discrepancy reported yesterday.

The report for Dec 11 marked no new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals, Test & Go tourists or other international arrivals, but marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 140.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials have marked just three COVID deaths in Phuket so far in December.

Meanwhile, the 56 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 480, as follows:

Dec 5 - 86 new cases

Dec 6 - 66 new cases

Dec 7 - 76 new cases

Dec 8 - 64 new cases

Dec 9 - 68 new cases

Dec 10 - 64 new cases

Dec 11 - 56 new cases

The report marked 13 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 36 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 271 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 38 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Dec 11, 734 people were under medical care or supervision, 47 fewer than the 781 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 17,905 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 103 more than the 17,802 reported yesterday.

The report recorded two people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by 16, from 90 to 74.

According to the report for Dec 11, there were two ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 109 ‘Yellow’ patients (+29) and 91 ‘Green’ patients (-11).

A further 236 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-4), and 79 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-11), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 11 also marked that of 2,713 hospital beds in total available (+45), 517 were occupied (+3).