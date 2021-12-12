BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 56 new COVID cases, one new death

Phuket marks 56 new COVID cases, one new death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 56 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 11).

COVID-19Coronavirushealthdeathtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 12 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Dec 11, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:05pm.

Despite reporting 56 new cases of infection, the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 was reported as 18,639 ‒ an increase of 101, making up for the discrepancy reported yesterday.

The report for Dec 11 marked no new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals, Test & Go tourists or other international arrivals, but marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 140.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials have marked just three COVID deaths in Phuket so far in December.

Meanwhile, the 56 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 480, as follows:

  • Dec 5 - 86 new cases
  • Dec 6 - 66 new cases
  • Dec 7 - 76 new cases
  • Dec 8 - 64 new cases
  • Dec 9 - 68 new cases
  • Dec 10 - 64 new cases
  • Dec 11 - 56 new cases

The report marked 13 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 36 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 271 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 38 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

UWC Thailand

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Dec 11, 734 people were under medical care or supervision, 47 fewer than the 781 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 17,905 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 103 more than the 17,802 reported yesterday.

The report recorded two people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by 16, from 90 to 74.

According to the report for Dec 11, there were two ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 109 ‘Yellow’ patients (+29) and 91 ‘Green’ patients (-11).

A further 236 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-4), and 79 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-11), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 11 also marked that of 2,713 hospital beds in total available (+45), 517 were occupied (+3).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

One person missing as fishing ship sinks off Phuket coast
Family of slain motorbike taxi driver still ‘clueless’ as to reason for murder
More easing of COVID-19 curbs likely
Thailand fully recognises mixed vaccination
Phuket pioneer Alan Cooke passes away
Powerful tornadoes kill more than 80 in six US states
New road to connect Pa Khlok and Srisoonthorn
Phuket Opinion: A sporting chance
New stimulus measures to be New Year’s gifts
Food festival offensive launched to boost Phuket economy
New driver slams car into shop
Xmas, lies and videotape: is it curtains for Boris?
Vachira Phuket Hospital ramps up Pfizer rollout for kids, and as booster jab
Cannabis clinics set to mushroom
Thai COVID response top in SE Asia

 

Phuket community
Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

Which Cheangwat came last? [Only top 15 were named. Singburi ranked 15th -- Ed]...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A sporting chance

The Phuket News could do their bit by promoting events such as the Toyota car racing at Saphan Hin a...(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

There's noting wrong with being a sex worker which is actually sensibly legal in Thailand. It...(Read More)

Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded

Contact embassies/consulates? That was possible during the CoE period. Now they tell you to contact ...(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

@reality check, Excuse the farangs who comment on something Thai Officialdom draw attention for the...(Read More)

New road to connect Pa Khlok and Srisoonthorn

Maybe a map would be nice....(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

@Christy - foreign men are certainly the primary target audience for prostitution (Thai men equally ...(Read More)

Thailand Pass support hotlines expanded

Normally when I call Hotline numbers, pressing 9 for English it gets answered in Thai, then there...(Read More)

Cannabis clinics set to mushroom

@fascinated. That's because Kanucks were already pizza munching zombies so legalising it made no...(Read More)

Food festival offensive launched to boost Phuket economy

"Food Festival Offensive". Very accurate heading. It is offensive that the TAT think that ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Exotic Fishing Thailand
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center

 