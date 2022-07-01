Phuket marks 34 new COVID cases, one death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 34 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (June 30), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 53,536.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 2 July 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for July 1, marked as accurate as of 6pm last night, was posted online at 10:01pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, the first COVID death for July, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 122*.

Officials marked three COVID deaths in June, five in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

Meanwhile, the 34 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 194, as follows:

June 25 - 14 new cases

June 26 - 15 new cases

June 27 - 20 new cases

June 28 - 48 new cases

June 29 - 27 new cases

June 30 - 36 new cases

July 1 - 34 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

According to the report for July 1, there are 184 people under medical care or supervision, nine more than the 175 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 24 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 427 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for July 1, there are 19 ‘Red’ patients (+2), 108 ‘Yellow’ patients (+7) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 188 hospital beds in total available (+2), 126 were occupied (+8).

* The infographic posted with the report marked 123 deaths so far this year, while the written report marked 121 deaths, the same number as reported when the previous COVID death was reported on June 27.