Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, one death

Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, one death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 20 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (June 27), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 53,424.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 28 June 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for June 27, marked as accurate as of 6pm last night, was posted online at 8:18pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the number of COVID deaths for June to three and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 121.

Officials marked five COVID deaths in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

Meanwhile, the 20 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 132, as follows:

  • June 21 - 14 new cases
  • June 22 - 26 new cases
  • June 23 - 27 new cases
  • June 24 - 16 new cases
  • June 25 - 14 new cases
  • June 26 - 15 new cases
  • June 27 - 20 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

HeadStart International School Phuket

According to the report for June 27, there are 127 people under medical care or supervision, 12 more than the 115 reported yesterday.

The report also marked seven people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 299 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for June 27, there are 19 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 67 ‘Yellow’ patients (+5) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 166 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 86 were occupied (+5).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Nasa12 | 28 June 2022 - 10:00:10 

This number are funny, last day I take my wife too Chalong hospital. And it’s was 80 ++ people sitting outside and waiting Covid-19 medical help and medicine.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

G7 denounces ‘war crime’ as Russian strike kills shoppers
Phuket hotels await start of high season
‘Post-pandemic Day’ edges near
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Town cables go underground, Major BKK fire, Flaming Patong motorcycle || June 27
Parking spat ends with tyres slashed
Airlines cleared to reinstate two China travel routes
Russian strikes hit Kyiv as G7 meets
National COVID admissions on rise
Phuket marks 15 new COVID cases, no deaths
Power outages to affect Thepkrasattri, Srisoonthorn
Phuket para-athlete visits Nong Boat to lift spirits
Phuket order affirms eased COVID measures
Water tourism safety in Phuket comes into focus
Thais ‘willing’ to wear masks in public
Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong handover celebration

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, one death

This number are funny, last day I take my wife too Chalong hospital. And it’s was 80 ++ people sit...(Read More)

Parking spat ends with tyres slashed

Maintain the image of Patong?? Seriously? I thought the idea was to improve the image from the taint...(Read More)

Airlines cleared to reinstate two China travel routes

The problem are the Chinese Government don’t let Chinese people travel out from China. ...(Read More)

National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more

It's a form of racism and I for one will not be visiting any place that charges more for foreign...(Read More)

Thais ‘willing’ to wear masks in public

@ JohnC, I try to understand your upsetness. However, you mentioning Eurotrash, do you mean law igno...(Read More)

National COVID admissions on rise

Now, Officialdom, try to see season flu and perhaps a few Omicron infections as a usual happening. ...(Read More)

Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

Yes, now: --1 Were the 3 guys involved in het fall or not? --2 The lady was very drunk. What was ...(Read More)

Airlines cleared to reinstate two China travel routes

Great news. ...(Read More)

Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

"All four behaved recklessly" Did they push her over or not? If not, the only charge is ...(Read More)

National COVID admissions on rise

And the fact that no one in Europe or anywhere else is noticing these apparently mass infections is ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket

 