Phuket marks 335 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 335 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 18), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 42,432*.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 19 March 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Mar 18, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:15pm.

The report marked no new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 12 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported for March at 39 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year at 76.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 335 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,759, as follows:

  • Mar 12 - 464 new cases
  • Mar 13 - 443 new cases
  • Mar 14 - 405 new cases
  • Mar 15 - 384 new cases
  • Mar 16 - 371 new cases
  • Mar 17 - 357 new cases
  • Mar 18 - 335 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,194 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,953 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Mar 18, there are 4,243 people under medical care or supervision, 272 fewer than the 4,515 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 607 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 722 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 93 to 94.

According to the report for Mar 18, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 251 ‘Yellow’ patients (-15) and 24 ‘Green’ patients (+10) in care.

A further 283 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-7), and 93 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 2,495 hospital beds in total available (-30), 667 were occupied (-12).

* The daily report yesterday already marked a total of 42,432 cases since Jan 1. The Phuket News suspects the correct figure for Mar 18 should be 42,779.

 

