Phuket marks 357 new COVID cases, three more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 357 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 16), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 42,432.

By The Phuket News

Friday 18 March 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Mar 17, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:05pm.

The report marked four new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 12 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked three new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 39 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 76.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 357 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,916, as follows:

  • Mar 11 - 492 new cases
  • Mar 12 - 464 new cases
  • Mar 13 - 443 new cases
  • Mar 14 - 405 new cases
  • Mar 15 - 384 new cases
  • Mar 16 - 371 new cases
  • Mar 17 - 357 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,194 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,941 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

Thai Residential

According to the report for Mar 17, there are 4,515 people under medical care or supervision, 204 fewer than the 4,719 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 575 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 645 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 108 to 93.

According to the report for Mar 17, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 266 ‘Yellow’ patients (-12) and 14 ‘Green’ patients (-10) in care.

A further 290 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-27), and 93 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-15).

The report also marked that of 2,525 hospital beds in total available (-453), 679 were occupied (-64).

