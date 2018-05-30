FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket market fire vendors plea for support

PHUKET: Vendors at the Chatuchak Market in Phuket Town whose stalls were destroyed by fire late Sunday night are calling for people to support them by turning up at an interim market set up at the market site this weekend.

Wednesday 30 May 2018, 10:30AM

The fire gutted the market in about an hour on Sunday night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire gutted the market in about an hour on Sunday night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire gutted the market in about an hour on Sunday night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire gutted the market in about an hour on Sunday night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire gutted the market in about an hour on Sunday night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire gutted the market in about an hour on Sunday night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire gutted the market in about an hour on Sunday night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire gutted the market in about an hour on Sunday night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire gutted the market in about an hour on Sunday night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire gutted the market in about an hour on Sunday night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire gutted the market in about an hour on Sunday night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire gutted the market in about an hour on Sunday night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire gutted the market in about an hour on Sunday night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire gutted the market in about an hour on Sunday night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A poster promoting the 'fire sale' this weekend (June 1-2).

A poster promoting the 'fire sale' this weekend (June 1-2).

The “fire sale” stalls will be open from 3pm to 9pm on both Saturday and Sunday this coming weekend (June 2-3).

The blaze last Sunday night destroyed some 80 shops at the market, ripping through the site in just one hour, destroying stalls and the vendors goods totalling an estimated B4-5 million. (See story here.)

The Chatuchak Market is well known for cheap goods and secondhand clothes, and remains one of the splinter groups from the original, huge Phuket Chatuchak Market on Phang Nga Rd more than a decade ago.

The rest of the original Phuket Chatuchak Market vendors left to create what is now the Expo Market on the corner of Tilok U-Thit 2 Rd and Chanacharoen Rd in Phuket Town, while others moved south to join the Naka Weekend Market on Wirat Hongyok Rd in Wichit.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of Sunday’s fire, though electrical short-circuits causing sparks is a common cause of household fires throughout the country.

Peetiphas Pattarapagorn, Assistant Manager of the market, told The Phuket News, “Right now we are waiting for officials to confirm the cause of fire. then we will know what we will do next.”

Mr Peetiphas said the market was not covered by insurance as the structures were deemed as only temporary.

However, he added, “We are supporting the vendors by giving tents and allocating them areas where they can set up their stalls for free for at least a month.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

DeKaaskopp | 31 May 2018 - 14:28:12 

"Support for what?"  Don't ask,you wouldn't understand it anyway!

Kurt | 31 May 2018 - 12:04:09 

Indeed, support for what?  Market construction temporary? Probably illegal. We know what that means , at least a few years.
Insurances go by the 1 year contract. So, why not insured?

Nasa12 | 31 May 2018 - 07:04:37 

Support for what ?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

DSI honours locals over genuine land claims in Phuket national park
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Angry Phuket seas! Fake cop solicits ’donations’? Phuket protest works! || June 29
Phuket pork plant ditched, CPF plumps for ‘cold store’ instead
Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’
Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Silk bicycles! Beaten to death? Mama, baby dolphin stranded! || June 28
Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador
Police hunt attackers after Phuket school staffer, 60, found beaten to death
Dolphin in care after beach stranding off Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fighter’s alleged rape! Pork plant protest? Day 5 of cave search! || June 27
Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant
Flights redirected as heavy rains belt Phuket Airport
Retired Californian police officer found dead in rented Phuket home
Additional CCTVs, Koh Racha safety discussed at Phuket officials meeting

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
My Physio By Kanitta
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
Chattha
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Kantok Restaurant

 