Fire rips through Phuket market

PHUKET: A fire ripped through a market in Phuket Town last night (May 27), causing an estimated B4-5 million in damage in less than an hour.

SafetyconstructionEakkapop Thongtub

Monday 28 May 2018, 10:19AM

The fire ripped through the market on the east side of Phuket Town. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire ripped through the market on the east side of Phuket Town. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 10 fire engines – from a combined force from Phuket City Municipality Rassada Municipality and the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) – were called to the scene at about 10:30pm.

However, by the time the fire teams arrived to battle the blaze at the old market, which at one time used the name “Chatuchak Market” and is now located on Surin Rd on the east side of Phuket Town (see map below) – the damage had been done.

The fire had spread quickly and laid waste to many of the 80-plus shops at the market, including many clothes stalls.

Power supply to market was shut off while firefighters fought the flames, taking about an hour to bring the fire under control.

One firefighter suffered burns to his hands while battling the flames, but no other injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be identified, though estimates of the damage done range from at least B4-5 million.

 

 

Kurt | 28 May 2018 - 10:35:41 

When was the last time the phuket fire prevention officers did inspect this market on 'fire safety'?
Oh, we don't have a fire prevention inspection department?
Than try a good fire.

