Phuket Marine National Parks step up efforts to protect nesting sea turtles

PHUKET: Members of the public who come across a sea turtle’s nest or a sea turtle laying eggs on certain beaches in and around Phuket are urged to contact the Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2, and they will be rewarded B20,000 for their efforts, the centre’s chief Prarop Plang Ngan has announced.

animalsenvironmentmarine
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 30 November 2019, 03:08PM

National Park officers inspect the nest of a sea turtle. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

“B20,000 will be given to people who find a leatherback sea turtle’s nest or a leatherback sea turtle laying eggs. B10,000 will be given for other kinds of sea turtle,” Mr Prarop explained.

“You don’t need to dig the nest or even touch or move the eggs. Just stay in the area and protect the nest/eggs until a National Parks officer arrives. We will check and identify the type of turtle and then give the reward to the finder,” he added.

The reward system, which is being supported by the Turtle and Habitat Conservation Fund, applies to nests and eggs discovered on Thai Mueang Beach, Bor Dan Beach, Na Tai Beach and Mai Khao Beach – all known nesting areas for sea turtles.

The news comes after a leatherback sea turtle measuring nearly two metres long was found laying eggs on Thai Mueang Beach, north of Phuket in Phang Nga province, on Nov 17, and a sea turtle nest was found at Bor Dan Beach on Nov 27. Read more here.

SKYPARK

A series of CCTV cameras have been installed at both beaches to protect the nests and prevent people from stealing the eggs or otherwise disturbing the nests.

Members of the public who come across a sea turtle’s nest or a sea turtle laying eggs are urged to call the Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2 on 081 797 0316, or the Khao Lampi–Hat Thai Mueang National Park Office on 076 679 134 or the Khao Lampi–Hat Thai Mueang National Park Chief Haritchai Rittichuay 081 619 9962.

 

