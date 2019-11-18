THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Large leatherback turtle lays eggs on Thai Mueang Beach

PHUKET: A leatherback sea turtle measuring nearly two metres long was found laying eggs on Thai Mueang Beach, north of Phuket in Phang Nga province, yesterday evening (Nov 17).

marineanimalsenvironment
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 18 November 2019, 12:13PM

The turtle laid 104 eggs, of which 85 were were believed to be fertile and taken into care for hatching. Photo: DMCR

The turtle laid 104 eggs, of which 85 were were believed to be fertile and taken into care for hatching. Photo: DMCR

The turtle laid 104 eggs, of which 85 were were believed to be fertile and taken into care for hatching. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

The turtle laid 104 eggs, of which 85 were were believed to be fertile and taken into care for hatching. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

The turtle laid 104 eggs, of which 85 were were believed to be fertile and taken into care for hatching. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

The turtle laid 104 eggs, of which 85 were were believed to be fertile and taken into care for hatching. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

The turtle laid 104 eggs, of which 85 were were believed to be fertile and taken into care for hatching. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

The turtle laid 104 eggs, of which 85 were were believed to be fertile and taken into care for hatching. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

The turtle laid 104 eggs, of which 85 were were believed to be fertile and taken into care for hatching. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

The turtle laid 104 eggs, of which 85 were were believed to be fertile and taken into care for hatching. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Officers from Khao Lampi - Hat Thai Mueang National Park were called to the beach at 5:40pm after the mother leatherback was spotted nesting on the sand, explained Park Chief Mongkol Liwwiriyakul.

“It’s a rare occurrence. I have no idea why this turtle choose to nest while it was still daylight,” Chief Mongkol told The Phuket News.

Chief Mongkol estimated the turtle is more than 25 years old.

“The turtle measured 194 centimeters in length and 173 centimeters wide, and weighed about 200 kilograms,” he said.

The turtle laid 104 eggs, though 19 were believe infertile as they were smaller than normal, he added.

The remaining 85 eggs were taken into care so they could be kept in ideal conditions to hatch in about 55 to 60 days, Chief Mongkol said.

“We are all so excited when the day comes that they can be released into the ocean. If anyone sees a turtle nesting on a beach, please call us at 076-679134 so we can quickly go to protect the eggs and take care of them,” he urged.

