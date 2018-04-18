The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Phuket Marine chief blasts Paradise Beach ‘black water’ claim as fake, other beaches still suffer

PHUKET: The Chief of the Phuket Marine Office has blasted a report of oil-tainted “black water” contaminating the shore at Paradise Beach, south of Patong, as fake.

tourism, pollution, construction, environment, marine,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 18 April 2018, 05:53PM

However, Phuket Marine Office Chief Surat Sirisaiyat told The Phuket News today that he will not investigate the incident further.**

Chief Surat Sirisaiyat and other officials inspected Paradise Beach on Sunday (April 15) after a post on a public group Facebook page last Thursday (April 12) alleged that black, oily water was washing ashore there.

The inspection team, however, found no traces of dirty water at all at the beach, Mr Surat confirmed this afternoon (April 18).

“We took the report of black oil possibly being released from a boat or a ship seriously, but we found nothing. There were no traces of any contaminated water, or wastewater, at the beach at all,” he said.

Mr Surat was suitably not impressed with the report.

“It is not funny. I have never heard of any black oil on Paradise Beach or any other beach in Phuket in my time working here. We welcome any such reports so we can take action, but this information was unreliable,” he said.

Regarding dirty water contaminating other natural water areas in Phuket, such as in Rawai emptying into Chalong Bay and at Surin Beach, Mr Surat said that such situations were “terrible”, but that he is to leave the issue for the relevant local municipalities to address.

“There is dirty water in several areas in Phuket. I know about these, but this is the local municipality’s responsibility. Most dirty water (sic) derives from houses and businesses in the local municipal areas in Chalong Bay and Surin Beach,” Mr Surat said.

“Black water on Surin Beach is not supposed to appear like that. The excavated area creates a terrible view on the beach. Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong knows about these issues,” he added.

“This is not for me to comment or to take action on as my responsibilities focus on water transportation traffic, marine accidents and oil and rubbish in the ocean. Wastewater is the responsibility of local municipalities,” he repeated.

Regarding the Rawai canal contamination, a photo sent to The Phuket News confirmed that black wastewater was again flowing into Chalong Bay despite officials’ attempts to rectify that situation. (See stories here and here.)

At Surin Beach, the lack of rain and hot weather has intensified the the concentration of contaminants in the pool of black water sitting openly on the beach.

** The Phuket News notes that as recently as last week a woman from Argentina woman was facing charges for providing false information to Phuket officers under Section 172 of the Criminal code, which states. “whoever, giving any false information concerning a criminal offence, which may likely cause injury to the other person or the public, to the Public Prosecutor, official conducting cases, inquiry official or any official who has the power to investigate the criminal cases, shall be punished with imprisonment not exceeding two years or fined not exceeding B4,000, or both.” (See story here.)

 

 
CaptainJack | 20 April 2018 - 12:08:22

So the black water in your pictures is Freedom Beach? It's not at all clear, but IS ugly as hell. 

Also how did they get to the beach to inspect it? That hotel has done a great job of blocking access. Just sayin'.

malczx7r | 19 April 2018 - 11:21:11

Is this the same department who enforces the speed that speedboats enter Chalong bay?? Yep agree with all the previous comments!

Kurt | 19 April 2018 - 09:21:00

Phuket Marine Office has a history of 'avoiding'. A total useless Office
It is specialized in not seeing things, not want to know things, avoiding responsibilities, and go out from aircon office for a look the moment they know the 'danger' ( pollution) is temporarily gone
What for Phuket has a Marine Office? Anyone?
Read in this article it knows all about Phuket contamination/po...

BenPendejo | 18 April 2018 - 21:39:27

I think the approach to be taken by the municipalities is to do nothing until the first major rain event flushes everything out to sea...black water, black sand, etc...all of it.  Then they can come back and say "look...no more pollution, enjoy your vacation!"

BenPendejo | 18 April 2018 - 21:37:23

Great emergency response by Phuket Marine Office...spill/pollution reported on the 12th, so they stroll out there 3 days later and presto!...all gone. So they come back 3 days later...presto...we declare that it was "fake news". As far as the other festering black-holes...typical to defer back to the municipalities where they will continue to do nothing, as they have for several years.

