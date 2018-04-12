The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Argentinian tourist charged with filing false police report in Phuket

PHUKET: Cherng Talay police yesterday charged a 32-year-old Argentinian woman with providing false information after she was found to have filed a fake theft report on Monday.

crime, police, tourism,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 12 April 2018, 10:08AM

Ms Juliana, 32, from Argentina, falsely reported that she was robbed of valuables totalling B75,500. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Ms Juliana, 32, from Argentina, falsely reported that she was robbed of valuables totalling B75,500. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The woman, named only as Ms Juliana, 32, from Argentina, claimed to police that thieves robbed her at Surin Beach at 11.35pm on Monday (Apr 9).

After receiving the report deputy chief of Cherng Talay Police Station Lt Col Sompong Junreung together with Maj Sanhawit Sanitwong inspected the incident scene.

Maj Sanhawit said, “Ms Juliana filed a report where she stated three thieves on two motorbikes robbed her of her bag then escaped to Surin Beach.

“She reported that there was a Lenovo laptop worth B30,000, an Olympus camera worth B22,500, a watch worth B9,000, sunglasses worth B9,000 and between B4,000-B5,000 in cash inside the bag.

“The total value of all the assets was B75,500,” Maj Sanhawi explained.

“When questioned Ms Juilana acted suspiciously and refused to provide officers with further information.

“When officers checked CCTV it was discovered that Ms Juliana walked out of her hotel without any bag. She only had a phone. She then walked back to the hotel and informed reception that she had been robbed. She asked hotel staff to help her report the incident to police,” he said.

“Officers invited Ms Juliana for further questioning and she finally admitted that she filed a false theft report,” Maj Sanhawit added.

Lt Col Sompong insisted, “Ms Juliana’s behaviour can damage Phuket’s tourism and safety reputation.

“We charged her at 9:30am today (Apr 11) with providing false information and she will now have to face a judge at Phuket Provincial Court,” he said.

“Miss Juliana told us that all her assets had actually been left with a friend in Hong Kong.

“We know tourists make insurance claims for theft as they receive payment for the stolen items. However, this tourist got greedy.

“Tourists don’t like this kind of behaviour and I won’t let tourists get away with filing false theft reports.

“Our actions in this case should be an example to others who try to do the same,” Lt Col Sompong added.

Under Section 172 of the Criminal code – Providing False Information – whoever, giving any false information concerning a criminal offence, which may likely cause injury to the other person or the public, to the Public Prosecutor, official conducting cases, inquiry official or any official who has the power to investigate the criminal cases, shall be punished with imprisonment not exceeding two years or fined not exceeding B4,000, or both.

 

 
malczx7r | 12 April 2018 - 10:59:30

"Lt Col Sompong insisted, “Ms Juliana’s behaviour can damage Phuket’s tourism and safety reputation" Wow!

