PHUKET: Police have confirmed today that a 20-year-old woman from Songkla who was arrested on Tuesday for stealing more than B30,000 of lottery tickets has since been charged for five further cases of theft.

crimepolicetransport

By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 September 2018, 11:43AM

Ladtiyakorn Saengdam, 20, from Songkla has been caught on CCTV carrying out other thefts. Photo: Screengrab from CCTV via Phuket City Police

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Sept 13), Lt Wipawan Watnangentanong of the Phuket City Police, said “The lady arrested for the theft of the lottery tickets was Ladtiyakorn Saengdam, 20, from Songkla province.

“She was arrested in Wichit on Tuesday (Sept 11) and officers seized from her an iPad, two gold necklaces worth around B8,000, two Samsung tablets and 379 stolen lottery tickets,” she said.

“However, officers have also discovered that Ladtiyakorn also carried out another five thefts in Phuket City last month and this month.

“In each case she would go into a shop acting like she was interested in buying something. She would then steal items and make her getaway on a motorbike. We have CCTV footage as evidence.

“In addition to the lottery ticket theft charge, Ladtiyakorn has now been charged with five cases of theft using a getaway vehicle. She is currently being held at the Phuket Provincial Court while she is awaiting trial,” Lt Wipawan added.

On Tuesday, Phuket City Police confirmed that they had arrested a suspect for stealing more than B30,000 of lottery tickets for the draw to be held this Sunday (Sept 16).

Lt Wipawan told The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister newspaper Khao Phuket on Tuesday that police had apprehended the suspect, but at the time she was reticent to release details about the case.

Lt Wipawan said police were first notified of the stolen lottery tickets last Tuesday (Sept 4), when registered lottery ticket vendor Keattisak Tirajamorn 70, who operates a small shop in front of his house on Bangkok Rd in Phuket Town, reported the theft to police at 5:20pm that day. (See story here.)