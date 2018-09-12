PHUKET: Phuket City Police yesterday confirmed that they had arrested a suspect for stealing more than B30,000 of lottery tickets for the draw to be held this Sunday (Sept 16).

By Chutharat Plerin

Wednesday 12 September 2018, 11:46AM

Exactly which tickets were stolen were not revealed. Photo: Post Today

Lt Wipawan Watnangentanong of the Phuket City Police told The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister newspaper Khao Phuket yesterday (Sept 11) that police had apprehended the suspect, but was reticent to release details about the case.

Lt Wipawan said police were first notified of the stolen lottery tickets last Tuesday (Sept 4), when registered lottery ticket vendor Keattisak Tirajamorn 70, who operates a small shop in front of his house on Bangkok Rd in Phuket Town, reported the theft to police at 5:20pm that day.

Mr Keattisak said that he noticed at about 3:20pm that day that many lottery tickets had ‘disappeared’ from his store.

In all, 390 tickets were stolen, all featuring the numbers 1467, 6312, 3899, 8744 and 9985.

Lt Wipawan said that police had finally managed to arrest the suspect yesterday (Sept 11) after tracking down the woman through CCTV, but declined to identify the woman by name, age or province of origin.

However, Lt Wipawan said, “Following our investigation we have filed more charges against the suspect as this person has done this several times before.

“All the missing tickets have been recovered,” Lt Wipawan added.

“If people need to know exactly which numbers were involved, please come to Phuket City Police Station and confirm by yourself,” Lt Wipawan said.