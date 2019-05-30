THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket livestock chief plays down African swine fever situation

PHUKET: The Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Livestock Development (DLD) has confirmed that there is no outbreak of African Swine Fever in Phuket and that there is nothing to worry about at present.

agricultureanimalseconomicsenvironmenthealth
By Waranya Prompinpiras

Thursday 30 May 2019, 02:29PM

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit held a meeting with DLD officials and relevant business owners on May 8 at Phuket Provincial Hall to discuss measures to prevent an outbreak of African Swine Fever. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit held a meeting with DLD officials and relevant business owners on May 8 at Phuket Provincial Hall to discuss measures to prevent an outbreak of African Swine Fever. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit held a meeting with DLD officials and relevant business owners on May 8 at Phuket Provincial Hall to discuss measures to prevent an outbreak of African Swine Fever. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit held a meeting with DLD officials and relevant business owners on May 8 at Phuket Provincial Hall to discuss measures to prevent an outbreak of African Swine Fever. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit held a meeting with DLD officials and relevant business owners on May 8 at Phuket Provincial Hall to discuss measures to prevent an outbreak of African Swine Fever. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit held a meeting with DLD officials and relevant business owners on May 8 at Phuket Provincial Hall to discuss measures to prevent an outbreak of African Swine Fever. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit held a meeting with DLD officials and relevant business owners on May 8 at Phuket Provincial Hall to discuss measures to prevent an outbreak of African Swine Fever. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit held a meeting with DLD officials and relevant business owners on May 8 at Phuket Provincial Hall to discuss measures to prevent an outbreak of African Swine Fever. Photo: PR Dept

DLD Chief Manas Thepparuk told The Phuket News today (May 30), “The current situation regarding the virus is not a cause for concern. The DLD has not been notified of an outbreak in Phuket or in Thailand.

“DLD in Phuket has preventive measures in place for African swine fever. On April 2, we had a meeting with relevant business owners such as pig farm owners, importers of pork, and freezing room operators to provide knowledge about the virus.

“We are actively monitoring the situation to prevent an outbreak. The Phuket Animal Detention Office together with Phuket International Airport perform strict inspections of passengers who travel in from abroad to stop illegal imports of pork.

“Throughout Thailand, there are also strict inspections at the borders and quarantine checkpoints. In late June, I will be carrying out random inspections at Phuket International Airport myself.

“I believe the measures we have in place will surely prevent an outbreak in Phuket and also throughout Thailand,” Mr Manas explained.

Thailand Property Awards - Asia Property Awards

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit first had a meeting about the virus with DLD officials, related agencies and relevant business owners on May 8 at Phuket Provincial Hall.

At the meeting, V/Gov Thanyawat said, “Although there has not been an outbreak of African swine fever in Phuket, preparations must be made in case an outbreak does occur. Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana ordered the appointment of a working group to prepare for and manage the situation in the event of an outbreak.

“I urge all relevant business operators to monitor the situation carefully, V/Gov Thanyawat stressed. If you believe that your pigs are suffering from depression, high fever or rashes, please immediately inform the DLD.”

In January this year, a Chinese tourist was caught at Phuket International Airport bringing sausages into the country that were carrying the virus. The incident spurred a vast inspection of local pig farms as far afield as Krabi. (See story here.)

In neighbouring Vietnam, where the virus has spread throughout the country to 42 provinces, more than 1.7 million pigs have been culled – about 5% of the nation’s pig population – which has had a massive impact on the industry. The country’s Ministry of Agriculture is directing local governments to help farmers of infected pigs to find new livelihoods.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 30 May 2019 - 14:43:23 

I am puzzled why the Phuket live stock chief (DLD) so busy with Africa, that is old stuff.. Africa is not the problem. Vietnam is. The outbreak of this decease in Vietnam, that is serious stuff.. Not that africa sausage incident last January.  Always focusing about minor things, non issue meetings, 'around' the real problems closer to home.. See the officials sitting there , 'on Africa...

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials seize over 1,000 kilos of illegally imported beef
PM orders water map to combat drought
Tons of meat seized in Phuket beef smuggler raid
Indonesian man found dead inside giant python
Pig farmer bows to pressure by Krabi Muslims
Going green in Guadeloupe
Indonesia forest fires could be worst ever, says Nasa
Phuket raid clears illegal rubber plantations from national park
Officials raze rubber plantations in protected Phuket forest
Phuket launches ‘Innovation OTOP Phuket’ campaign
Phuket farmers join nationwide protest against GMOs
Bulgaria’s rose surplus crushes petal prices
Benin pineapples make comeback after eight-month self-imposed absence
Phuket vendors warned over durian price gouging
Southern floods affecting deliveries to Phuket mini-marts

 

Phuket community
Phuket livestock chief plays down African swine fever situation

I am puzzled why the Phuket live stock chief (DLD) so busy with Africa, that is old stuff.. Africa i...(Read More)

Path open for PPRP coalition

Nothing is wanted to be 'clear' by this people! That are thai 'politics'. The photo ...(Read More)

Photos of Thai woman’s unusual ID tattoo go viral on social media

This is an exclusive post which shows how an artist of Chaiyaphum, Saksit Chantawong, achieved inter...(Read More)

Nui and Freedom Beach buildings to be demolished within two months

With this last 'inspection', all these department did bring 5 years of incompetence with the...(Read More)

Chalong underpass to open this Friday

Perhaps the width of the lanes is according international standards, but the underpass in total is n...(Read More)

Phuket readies for Queen’s Birthday long weekend

"The police traditionally encourage people to refrain from drinking". That is intruding wi...(Read More)

Phuket police hunt down, arrest men for dangerous Chinese tourist bag snatch

Well done, police, and my hopes the woman suffers no permanent injures, but it seems serious. ...(Read More)

Chalong underpass to open this Friday

only one lane in each direction? A site for many accidents I think...(Read More)

Nui and Freedom Beach buildings to be demolished within two months

Kinda looks like this is another 5-Year "Now we're gonna do something" blah-di-blah, a...(Read More)

Patong condo caught dumping wastewater onto Kalim Beach

Yes...it is dye...not paint, and there should be full time workers going into every hotel along the ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
Dream Beach Club
La Boucherie
Express Carpet and Decor
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 