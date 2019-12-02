THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket light-rail bids set for mid-2020

Phuket light-rail bids set for mid-2020

PHUKET: Bidding for construction of the light-rail system in Phuket is likely to take place in the middle of next year, according to the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).

transporttourismconstruction
By The Phuket News

Monday 2 December 2019, 09:37AM

Bids to start building Phase 1 of Phuket’s light-rail system are expected to open mid-2020, says MRTA Governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas. Image: OTP

Bids to start building Phase 1 of Phuket’s light-rail system are expected to open mid-2020, says MRTA Governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas. Image: OTP

MRTA Governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas said the revised design of the light-rail system is pending consideration by the MRTA’s board, and when approved it will be forwarded to the Transport Ministry and the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) committee for approval, reports the Bangkok Post. (See story here.)

The MRTA has tweaked the design of the 41.7-kilometre route, which will run from Phuket International Airport to Chalong Circle, to include tunnels and elevated sections to avoid an adverse impact on traffic, MRTA Governor Pakapong said, reconfirming previous reports. (See story here.)

The scheme will be developed under the PPP Net Cost scheme, whereby the private sector shoulders investment costs and risks in addition to the government’s B27 billion investment, and shares revenue with the government under a 28-year concession contract covering three years of construction and 25 years of operation, noted the Bangkok Post, which reported the project cost as B35bn.

However, MRTA’s Project Development Department Director, Gardphajon Udomdhammabhakdi confirmed to The Phuket News earlier this year that the budget for only Phase 1 of the project stood at B34.8bn.

“Actually, we don’t know how much Phase 2 will cost,” Mr Gardphajon said.

Phase 2 of the project is to comprise three stations along the northern extension from the turnoff to the airport on Thepkrasattri Rd to Tha Noon in Phang Nga. (See story here.)

 

MRTA Governor Pakapong said the system is expected to serve 70,000 passengers per day with fares collected based on the distance travelled up to a B137 maximum per trip.

Mr Gardphajon told The Phuket News in June that construction was planned to start towards the end of 2020 and would take three years to complete. Phase 1 is scheduled to be completed in 2024. (See story here.)

 

 

