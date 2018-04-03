The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Phuket launches Pracharat Market at historical park

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong officially declared the Pracharat Market at the Phuket Historical Park in Thalang open over the weekend, marking the beginning or a new era for the renowned site of the annual Heroines Festival each year.

tourism, culture, economics,

Tuesday 3 April 2018, 01:59PM

Gov Norraphat officially opened the market on Saturday (Mar 31), joined by Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew, Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Sakchai Kunanuwatchaidet, Phuket Cultural Office Chief Uthai Pattanapichai and Ministry of Tourism and Sports Phuket office Chief Sirawee Waloh.

“We are happy and willing to develop the Phuket Historical Park. The park has been used (for years) for the annual Heroines Festival as a traditional tourism attraction. We are turning this place to be a Phuket historical tourism place,” Gov Norraphat said.

“This is the first step for the continuing Pracharat Market as a ‘traditional market (for/of) happy locals’. This way we can connect traditions and locals together. Local administrative offices are also supporting this,” he added.

Gov Norraphat explained that four budgets totalling B300,000 had to be approved last month to make the new traditional market a reality.

“Phuket received B100,000 of budget from the Phuket Cultural Office, which is also providing cultural shows (at the market),” he added.

Gov Norraphat also reminded people that the park will be the site for Songkran festivities on April 12-16. (See story here.)

“Religious ceremonies and pouring of scented water on the hands of revered elders will be part of the festival. There will be no alcohol to make sure that foreigners who will join the festival understand the Thai New Year Festival,” Gov Norraphat noted.

“We hope that this place will maintain original, real Thai traditions. We will continue to encourage for Thai traditional wedding ceremonies to be held here,” he said.

“We have asked for a cooperation from market vendors to keep the place clean. Please avoid using plastic or foam to preserve this place as much as possible,” Gov Norraphat said.

“The site is still under construction and under development. Everything will be completely finished soon. We believe that this place will be the most promising attractions in Thalang, and in Phuket, generating income for the local people and the community,” he added.

Phuket Cultural Office Chief Ms Uthai said “This Pracharat Market aims to support Phuket tourism strategies. The strong point is Phuket is an important historical province. Local people can sell local products as well as provide local wisdoms.

“There are more than 50 shops in the market that sell local products and food. Traditional shows and activities are presented in the market.” she added.

“The market will be held on Saturdays, this month on April 7, 14 and 21. Songkran festivities will be held here on April 12-16. People are invited to join the festival at the Phuket Historical Park from 4pm to 10pm,” Ms Uthai added.

 

 
Jor12 | 03 April 2018 - 15:39:52

Why would an outsider selling products be of concern to commentators?  A cultural park for the native population should be celebrated not scorned by the neo colonialists. It's is no different to German festivals such as Kinderzeche, Fasching or Oktoberfest to name a few.

Kurt | 03 April 2018 - 14:46:54

I am curious.
How sure is the Governor that it are just local people selling local products?
And what 'local wisdom' can be provided?
And why is it at this new SUBSIDIZED historical park market NOT simply forbidden to use plastic and foam? 
A missed ' environment chance' to start a change somewhere.
Does the Governor not know that just asking for it will not to be heard?

CaptainJack69 | 03 April 2018 - 14:13:42

It wont generate much income for locals if no one knows where it is.

BTW, no one knows where it is. A bit of detail please.

