Phuket landslide lands Fortuner taxi in canal

PHUKET: Torrential downpours across Phuket this morning (June 5) caused a landslide in Kamala that pushed a Toyota Fortuner SUV taxi parked in a housing estate into a canal.

weatherEakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 5 June 2018, 02:24PM

Marine Police are waiting for assistance to recover the SUV taxi from the canal. Photo: Pasakon Sirichuchot

No people were injured in the incident, though many homes in the housing estate were inundated with run-off floodwaters and mud.

Lt Pasakon Sirichuchot and four other officers of the Phuket Marine Police called in to help arrived at the scene at 9:30am to find the SUV upside down in the canal.

The Fortuner was parked in the small residential estate on the west side of the “Kuan Yak” hill (see map below) when the floodwaters struck, Lt Pasakon told The Phuket News.

“Volunteers and residents are helping to clear the mud out of victims’ houses. In total 14 rental rooms were affected along with 10 motorbikes and the Toyota Fortuner that were damaged.

“Luckily no one was hurt or killed in the incident,” he added.

The team of Marine Police officers were awaiting assistance from workers from the Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor). Lt Pasakon said.

However, many of their workers were already had their hands full clearing the debris from a landslide further downhill that partially blocked the road. (See story here.)

 

 

 

