Heavy rain brings island-wide flash floods, landslide north of Patong

PHUKET: Heavy downpours across the island brought traffic a standstill on major roads and caused a minor landslide on the coastal road north of Patong this morning (June 5).

weatherEakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 5 June 2018, 09:16AM

Heavy rains flooded major roads across Phuket, bringing traffic in many areas to a standstill. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy rains flooded major roads across Phuket, bringing traffic in many areas to a standstill. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

https://www.thephuketnews.com/use-phuket-beaches-with-caution-say-lifeguards-67368.php#wCIDAqAXxRtphejL.99Heavy rains flooded major roads across Phuket, bringing traffic in many areas to a standstill. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

https://www.thephuketnews.com/use-phuket-beaches-with-caution-say-lifeguards-67368.php#wCIDAqAXxRtphejL.99Heavy rains flooded major roads across Phuket, bringing traffic in many areas to a standstill. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy rains flooded major roads across Phuket, bringing traffic in many areas to a standstill. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Heavy rains flooded major roads across Phuket, bringing traffic in many areas to a standstill. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The landslip in Kalim, north of Patong, brought earth down onto the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The landslip in Kalim, north of Patong, brought earth down onto the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The landslip in Kalim, north of Patong, brought earth down onto the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The landslip in Kalim, north of Patong, brought earth down onto the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The landslip in Kalim, north of Patong, brought earth down onto the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The landslip in Kalim, north of Patong, brought earth down onto the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Traffic Police in Patong have warned of flooded roads and intersections in the tourism town, while traffic remains backed up along major roads across the island.

A landslip brought earth down onto the coastal road north near the U Zenmaya Phuket resort at the northern end of Kalim, north of Patong, spurring police to urge motorists to keep clear of the clear until the debris has been cleared.

The deluge this morning followed the Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) issuing a severe weather alert for multiple provinces across Southern Thailand yesterday. The same warning was reissued at 5am today. (See here.)

Meanwhile, lifeguards along Phuket’s west coast have warned swimmers to beware entering the water due to dangerous surf and flash rip currents that can easily pull swimmers away from shore. (See story here.)

UPDATE:  Local resident Andy Jackson reports: "The Cherng Talay / Bang Jo intersection outside the Phuket Marbella offices (is flooded). Down to a crawl and one lane. Some motorbikes getting off and pushing as it is that deep. Image as at 7.30am.

"Avoid coming from the Heroines Monument to Cherng Talay, with long tailbacks. Again this section floods, is dangerous and has been for years. This is the worst I have seen it this morning though."

 

 

 

Kurt | 05 June 2018 - 20:13:52 

Many sections/locations flooding on Phuket get worse. And no serious actions of the Phuket Officials. They only busy with expensive studies of  multi million smart projects. Studies bring in more commissions/drop off the table money.

Foot | 05 June 2018 - 16:37:02 

No surprise the ground gave way under the hotel.
They continually build these large buildings on unstable ground on the steep side of the hills.  This whole structure is doomed.  The same with so many others.

