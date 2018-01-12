PHUKET: Young schoolchildren and teachers in Phuket Town got an early start for Children’s Day this morning (Jan 12).

Friday 12 January 2018, 06:27PM

At 9am, more than 500 kids, parents and teachers at Anuban Kanchanawat School on Luang Por Rd in Phuket Town began their activities to mark Children’s Day, which will be celebrated nationwide tomorrow (Jan 13).

School Director Penpan Wisupphakan said, “Every class has a stage show today. This activity encourage children to be confident. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has announced the slogan for Children’s Day 2018 as ‘Clever, cautious, creative in technology’. We encourage children to apply the slogan both inside and outside school.”

Local government offices and public companies across the island are inviting all to join in various events being organised this Saturday (Jan 13) to celebrate this year’s Children’s Day, held on the second Saturday of January every year. (See story here.)