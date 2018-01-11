PHUKET: Local government offices and public companies across the island are inviting all to join in various events being organised this Saturday (Jan 13) to celebrate this year’s Children’s Day, held on the second Saturday of January every year.

Thursday 11 January 2018, 10:50AM

Children's Day is celebrated on the second Saturday in January each and every year. Photo: The Phuket News / file

In Thai it is known as “Wan Dek” and the day is celebrated with children having fun with various activities arranged by both government agencies and the private sector.

The celebrations, which include performances and activities, will be taking place at the locations as follows:

Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) will be hosting a fun event in front of Phuket Provincial Hall with performances, games, talent contest, dancing, balloon blowing, a puppet-making contest, trivia and more.

The event begins at 7:30am when children, teens and other participants can access the event area and are welcomed by the Master of the Ceremony. The event will be ongoing until 4pm.

“The PPAO will hold activities encouraging children to show their abilities and talents in language with Thai handwriting contests, puzzle games, and English-Chinese competitions,” said a statement issued by the PPAO.

“Art activities and singing will be held to encourage emotional ethics such as Royal song singing, clay moulding activities and drawing activities.

“Sports and recreation games will be held to encourage international and local sport abilities, movement, and exercise for developing the physical, mental, emotional, and social, intelligent abilities,” they added.

Also in Phuket Town, Phuket City Municipality will be hosting its own celebrations starting at 8:30am at Saphan Hin sports centre.

Elsewhere around the island, Karon Municipality will be hosting Children’s Day activities at 8am at Nong Han Park, Karon.

Patong Town Municipality will be hosting its festivities at Loma Park, Patong Beach starting at 8:30am. The park will host an array of exhibitions, competitions, games, food and live entertainment on various stages. There will also be gifts handed out to children.

The Royal Thai Navy Third Naval Area Command at Cape Panwa will be hosting activities at Phuket Deep Sea Port where children and families will have the chance to go on board the Royal Thai Navy frigate HTMS Sai Buri and join in a range of fun activities.

Navy rescue teams will perform a helicopter sea rescue, airlifting “victims” from the sea, among other drills.

Kathu Town Municipality will be hosting activities at 8:30am, at the Faculty of International Studies, Prince of Songkla University (Phuket Campus).

Phuket Thai Hua Museum will be opening its doors at 9am until 5pm with free entry for children, and half price for parents.

Airports of Thailand (AoT) will be celebrating by holding competitions and handing out gifts at Phuket International Airport on the day.

Limelight Avenue will be organising a host of fun games and performances for children from 1pm-6pm, at Limelight Avenue in Phuket Town.

Phuket Rajabhat University will be hosting activities beginning at 8am.