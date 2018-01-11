The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket ready for Children’s Day with activities across the island

PHUKET: Local government offices and public companies across the island are inviting all to join in various events being organised this Saturday (Jan 13) to celebrate this year’s Children’s Day, held on the second Saturday of January every year.

culture,

Shela Riva

Thursday 11 January 2018, 10:50AM

Children's Day is celebrated on the second Saturday in January each and every year. Photo: The Phuket News / file
Children's Day is celebrated on the second Saturday in January each and every year. Photo: The Phuket News / file

In Thai it is known as “Wan Dek” and the day is celebrated with children having fun with various activities arranged by both government agencies and the private sector.

The celebrations, which include performances and activities, will be taking place at the locations as follows:

Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) will be hosting a fun event in front of Phuket Provincial Hall with performances, games, talent contest, dancing, balloon blowing, a puppet-making contest, trivia and more.

The event begins at 7:30am when children, teens and other participants can access the event area and are welcomed by the Master of the Ceremony. The event will be ongoing until 4pm.

“The PPAO will hold activities encouraging children to show their abilities and talents in language with Thai handwriting contests, puzzle games, and English-Chinese competitions,” said a statement issued by the PPAO.

“Art activities and singing will be held to encourage emotional ethics such as Royal song singing, clay moulding activities and drawing activities.

“Sports and recreation games will be held to encourage international and local sport abilities, movement, and exercise for developing the physical, mental, emotional, and social, intelligent abilities,” they added.

Also in Phuket Town, Phuket City Municipality will be hosting its own celebrations starting at 8:30am at Saphan Hin sports centre.

Elsewhere around the island, Karon Municipality will be hosting Children’s Day activities at 8am at Nong Han Park, Karon.

BCIS Education Center Phuket

Patong Town Municipality will be hosting its festivities at Loma Park, Patong Beach starting at 8:30am. The park will host an array of exhibitions, competitions, games, food and live entertainment on various stages. There will also be gifts handed out to children.

The Royal Thai Navy Third Naval Area Command at Cape Panwa will be hosting activities at Phuket Deep Sea Port where children and families will have the chance to go on board the Royal Thai Navy frigate HTMS Sai Buri and join in a range of fun activities.

Navy rescue teams will perform a helicopter sea rescue, airlifting “victims” from the sea, among other drills.

Kathu Town Municipality will be hosting activities at 8:30am, at the Faculty of International Studies, Prince of Songkla University (Phuket Campus).

Phuket Thai Hua Museum will be opening its doors at 9am until 5pm with free entry for children, and half price for parents.

Airports of Thailand (AoT) will be celebrating by holding competitions and handing out gifts at Phuket International Airport on the day.

Limelight Avenue will be organising a host of fun games and performances for children from 1pm-6pm, at Limelight Avenue in Phuket Town.

Phuket Rajabhat University will be hosting activities beginning at 8am.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Myanmar security forces took part in killing 10 Rohingya: army

The Thai Government is doing a good job in not interfering in this internationally one sided shown affair.Some of those "welcome all refugees&quo...(Read More)

Phuket officials seek more evidence over alleged fake guide

"Racist or xenophobic comments against Thai- Divemasters "or against Thais generally.On here? Impossible! Especially the expats commenting h...(Read More)

Phuket officials seek more evidence over alleged fake guide

A lot of racist and xenophobia comments against Thai Divemasters/Instructors. In Phuket, many foreign Instructors don't like to see Thai Divemast...(Read More)

Police say American ‘poo-thrower’ only on sleeping pills, not sex drugs

Must be one of those highly educated quality tourists from a highly developed civilized country....(Read More)

Myanmar security forces took part in killing 10 Rohingya: army

What happened? By now the Prime Minister ( that Nobel price lady) and the army accept the fact that UN, undercover foreign journalists, satellites pr...(Read More)

Myanmar security forces took part in killing 10 Rohingya: army

What happened? Are the generals under pressure from the international business community? Cartier has decided not to import from Myanmar enterprises ...(Read More)

Police say American ‘poo-thrower’ only on sleeping pills, not sex drugs

Hahahaha, the police said:.."His behavior was not not from the effects of sex drugs as published by the press"... Again that official dug...(Read More)

Interior Minister chides banks for ID theft saga

Oh oh, what speedy is the Interior Minister clearing his desk. What kind of minister is that? The usual responsibility avoiding/denial actions of a ...(Read More)

Phuket officials seek more evidence over alleged fake guide

I never dive with a thai dive company. Maintenance of, often old, dive equipment is sloppy. Often de filters in the air compressors are old and dir...(Read More)

Phuket officials seek more evidence over alleged fake guide

Thailand protecting Thai's doesn't work in this instance, to be an effective dive instructor in the tourism sector you must be thorough in you...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.