PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality has today announced that Khaw Sim Bee Rd at Rang Hill has been reopened to motorists following months of work to install a retaining wall to prevent land slides in the area.

Monday 29 January 2018, 04:22PM

Work on the 1801-metre-long retaining wall is now complete. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The section of road affected by landslides caused by heavy rain last year from Rang Hill Restaurant to Khao Rang Temple at the base of the hill, closed on Oct 1 last year and was expected to be closed to traffic until July 27 reported Phuket City Police last year. (See story here.)

Phuket City Municipality today (Jan 29) announced via its Facebook page that work on installing the 180-metre-long retaining wall on the road leading up to Khao Rang Viewpoint has been complete and the road is now ready to use.