The section of road affected by landslides caused by heavy rain last year from Rang Hill Restaurant to Khao Rang Temple at the base of the hill, closed on Oct 1 last year and was expected to be closed to traffic until July 27 reported Phuket City Police last year. (See story here.)
Phuket City Municipality today (Jan 29) announced via its Facebook page that work on installing the 180-metre-long retaining wall on the road leading up to Khao Rang Viewpoint has been complete and the road is now ready to use.
