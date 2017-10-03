PHUKET: Phuket City Police today (Oct 3) issued a notice warning motorists that a section of Khaw Sim Bee Rd leading from Mae Luan Rd to the top of Rang Hill in Phuket Town has been closed so that workers can continue working on installing a retaining wall to prevent land slides.

Work on installing the initial segments of the retaining wall began before December last year. (See story here.)

The current section of road affected, from Rang Hill Restaurant to Khao Rang Temple at the base of the hill, closed on Sunday (Oct 1) and will remain closed to traffic until at July 27, 2018, reported Phuket City Police.

“People can still to go the Rang Hill Viewpoint via other roads,” Phuket City Police noted in the announcement issued today.

“Motorists wanting to access the top of the hill can do so via Yaowarat Rd near Vachira Phuket Hospital,” the announcement added.