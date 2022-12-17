Pro Property Partners
Phuket joins prayers for Princess Bajrakitiyabha

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew joined a prayer ceremony last night (Dec 16) for the recovery of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, the daughter of His Majesty the King.


By The Phuket News

Saturday 17 December 2022, 12:00PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

The prayer ceremony at Wat Charoen Samanakit (Wat Lang San), near Toh Sae Hill in Phuket Town, began at 6:30pm.

Joining the mass were leading Phuket officials, business people and members of the public, along with Vice Admiral Apakorn Youkongkaew, Commander of the Third Area Command of the Royal thai Navy, based at Cape Panwa.

Mass prayers in Phuket for Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s recovery began at Wat Mongkol Nimit, on Thepkrasattri Rd on the north side of Phuket Town, at 5:30pm yesterday.

The mass prayers were led by Phra Metta Phirom,, Abbot of Wat Mongkol Nimit and the senior abbot for Phuket Province.

Joining the prayers at Wat Mongkol Nimit were Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan and other leading provincial figures.

Large groups of people and organisations nationwide have been praying for blessings and sending their best wishes for the recovery of Princess Bajrakitiyabha, reports the Bangkok Post.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha was admitted to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok after passing out because of a heart problem, the Royal Household Bureau announced on Thursday (Dec 15).

The princess had passed out due to heart problems while training her pet dogs in Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday, the Royal Household Bureau explained.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 44, was taking part in the Thailand Working Dog Championship sponsored by the Royal Thai Army, at the Military Working Dogs Battalion in Pak Chong district of the northeastern province.

After receiving first aid, the princess was transported by helicopter to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok for treatment.

The Department of Religious Affairs on Friday organised prayers and told religious organisations to conduct similar ceremonies to pray for the princess’s good health.

The heads of Buddhism, Islam and Christianity in the country also instructed their organisations and followers to do the same.

The Royal Household Bureau has also invited people to send their best wishes online for the good health of the princess through wellwishes.royaloffice.th.

Their Majesties the King and Queen visited the princess at the Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital on Friday. Large crowds of people were on hand to greet Their Majesties there.

Dignitaries, representatives of various organisations and members of the general public have been turning up steadily in large numbers at the building to sign special books to send their best wishes for the princess’s recovery.

