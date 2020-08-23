Phuket is ready to open for ‘travel bubbles’, says poll

PHUKET: More than 80% of respondents to an online poll have voted that Phuket is ready to open to ‘travel bubble’ tourists, with more than 60% voting that reopening to tourism must come sooner or later despite concerns of COVID-19 being brought into the country.

tourismCOVID-19healthopinion

By The Phuket News

Sunday 23 August 2020, 02:34PM

A woman approaches a desk for assistance as staff continue their heavy cleaning regimen at Phuket International Airport. Photo: AoT Phuket

More than 1,200 people voted in the poll, which ran online for a week and closed at midnight last night. A total of 63% of respondents voted “Yes – Get started, we can’t hide from COVID-19 forever.” A further 19% voted “Yes – But only if the checking procedures, hotels and tour venues are properly vetted and approved.” Only 4% of respondents voted “No – More needs to be done to ensure Phuket is safe from international visitors.” A further 14% voted “No – The risk for anywhere to reopen to tourists right now is too great.” Of note, 38% of the people who voted in the poll were Thai nationals. Of those taking part in the poll, 34% identified themselves as a “Local expatriate resident” and 27% identified themselves as a “Foreign visitor to Phuket”. To see the poll results, click here. If your preferred response was not available, feel free to add it in the comments below.