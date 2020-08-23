BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket is ready to open for ‘travel bubbles’, says poll

PHUKET: More than 80% of respondents to an online poll have voted that Phuket is ready to open to ‘travel bubble’ tourists, with more than 60% voting that reopening to tourism must come sooner or later despite concerns of COVID-19 being brought into the country.

tourismCOVID-19healthopinion
By The Phuket News

Sunday 23 August 2020, 02:34PM

A woman approaches a desk for assistance as staff continue their heavy cleaning regimen at Phuket International Airport. Photo: AoT Phuket

More than 1,200 people voted in the poll, which ran online for a week and closed at midnight last night.

A total of 63% of respondents voted “Yes – Get started, we can’t hide from COVID-19 forever.”

A further 19% voted “Yes – But only if the checking procedures, hotels and tour venues are properly vetted and approved.”

Only 4% of respondents voted “No – More needs to be done to ensure Phuket is safe from international visitors.”

A further 14% voted “No – The risk for anywhere to reopen to tourists right now is too great.”

 Of note, 38% of the people who voted in the poll were Thai nationals. Of those taking part in the poll, 34% identified themselves as a “Local expatriate resident” and 27% identified themselves as a “Foreign visitor to Phuket”.

ericphuket | 25 August 2020 - 08:45:59 

Not have to worry as nobody wants to come to Thailand with 2 weeks quarantine in place..
Economy will sink deeper and deeper,  the government don't care as soon they will have submarines.  The island has 95% closed or abandoned venues and soon 100%. Many bug hotels just started a fresh round of layoffs. A sad future awaits the island .

Kurt | 24 August 2020 - 10:53:11 

I am sure every participant in this poll would be happy when quarantine is 100% done in Bangkok, and quarantine handling not spread all over Thailand. That doesn't work. Specially not to Phuket. That is asking for infection problems. Think first!

Kurt | 24 August 2020 - 10:32:14 

Arrivals from abroad must been in quarantine in BKK and cleared by Government before travelling  'clean' to Phuket. Easy and not difficult.  To assign normal hotels on Phuket for quarantine purpose is asking for problems. Do you know what it takes to train staff to handle quarantine? Normal hotel staff are not suitable for such exercise.

Kurt | 24 August 2020 - 10:22:34 

Vulnerable Phuket can open up, as long as arrivals from abroad have been 14 days in quarantine in Bangkok. Foreign 'opening ups' show that when it is not done with care and caution it can  give a enormous set back in present situation. That counts too for Phuket. Meaning: Again a sort of lock down on Phuket. The last thing we want, right?

 

