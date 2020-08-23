More than 1,200 people voted in the poll, which ran online for a week and closed at midnight last night.
A total of 63% of respondents voted “Yes – Get started, we can’t hide from COVID-19 forever.”
A further 19% voted “Yes – But only if the checking procedures, hotels and tour venues are properly vetted and approved.”
Only 4% of respondents voted “No – More needs to be done to ensure Phuket is safe from international visitors.”
A further 14% voted “No – The risk for anywhere to reopen to tourists right now is too great.”
Of note, 38% of the people who voted in the poll were Thai nationals. Of those taking part in the poll, 34% identified themselves as a “Local expatriate resident” and 27% identified themselves as a “Foreign visitor to Phuket”.
